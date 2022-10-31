The blonde one is inspired by an icon from her childhood. Find it out! | Hair

Barbie live-action: everything we already know about the film with Margot Robbie – Photo: Disclosure
Ever since Margot Robbie appeared dressed as Barbie, there is nothing else to talk about and it seems that celebs have also fallen in love with the look of the doll. Approves? Several are adopting the warmer shade of blonde, inspired by the doll. Zoey Deutch, for example, abandoned the brown and took on the light strands shortly before the release of her new film. Gigi Hadid has also paraded a hot platinum around in recent months.
Zoey Deutch — Photo: Instagram @gregoryrussellhair
With something warmer, the “Blonde Barbie” talks between shades of vanilla and butter, but we need to remember that going through a transformation to get the color, depending on your natural color, can take days. “People with brown or dark hair should pay a little more attention not to damage the hair structure, making the bleaching process gradually”, comments hair stylist Jo Bosco.
Gigi Hadid — Photo: Instagram @gigihadid
Yes, Barbie is more difficult to get, as it almost reaches platinum, so stay tuned and talk to your professional to understand if your hair can handle it, okay?
It is important to remember that hair care is essential after the transformation. Invest in products rich in hydrating actives, which strengthen the hair fiber and prevent dry and brittle ends. “Shampoos, conditioners and masks for blonde hair, in addition to a hair schedule with hydration, nutrition and reconstruction are essential”, concludes Jo.
Check out more celebs who have already joined the tone:
Lil Nas X — Photo: Instagram @lilnasx
The rapper bet on the color and lightened his curls.
Lily James — Photo: Instagram @johnmacphersonhair
The actress went from brown to blonde.
Jessica Ellen — Photo: Playback/Instagram
Dreadlock Barbie? Certainly! Jessica Ellen bet on color.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: Ciara attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images,,) (Photo: Getty Images,,) — Photo: Glamor
Did you order a bob version? Well, Ciara delivered!