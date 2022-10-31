the data the app collects and you don’t even notice

The BeReal application seems to have fallen in the taste of those who use social networks. On Google Play alone, more than 10 million downloads have been made.

Its differential is to encourage the user to take a photo within two minutes of being notified, promoting “spontaneity” and “authenticity”. But at what price?

tilt reviewed the app’s “Terms of Use” and “Privacy Policy” and found points of concern. One of them refers to the use of content shared by the user that can be used by the platform for 30 years, including for advertising actions.

See below:

Content usage for 30 years

By using the application, the user authorizes BeReal to “host, store, reproduce, modify, adapt, display, publish, edit, distribute and sublicense all or part of the Content for the purpose of providing the Application Services to its Users and BeReal’s marketing, communication or commercial promotion activities”. The authorization is valid for 30 years.

The term also includes other users who can “play and share the content on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, SnapChat and Instagram and more generally any social network or messaging application that may interface with BeReal”.

It is important to note that this 30-year authorization is described in the “Terms of Use”, but there is no mention in the “Privacy Policy”.

“Thirty years is an eternity in internet time and potentially spans over 60% of one’s career years. It feels like an especially long grant of rights, with exceptionally broad usage permissions,” said Jeff Williams, Global Head of Security at avast.

Company says it has no obligation to monitor content

When explaining “Reporting Illegal or Inappropriate Content” in the terms of use, BeReal says that, as a “hosting company”, it has no general obligation to monitor the information it stores.

However, if someone understands that content is illegal or inappropriate, they can report the situation to the company. The platform has a “report” button that can be found in the photo settings or in the user’s profile.

“In particular, we invite you to report any Content of a sexual and/or child pornographic nature, appealing to hatred, terrorism, violence in general or against a group of people in particular, inciting others to put themselves in danger or provoking suicide”, says the company in the terms of use.

exposed geolocation

The platform has a feature called “Maps” that allows you to share a person’s location with friends and even know where they are. In the terms of use, BeReal states that this is used “only” to indicate where the content (the photograph) was taken.

“In no way does this feature allow BeReal to track the location of its users in real time”, guarantees the company.

In the privacy policy, BeReal explains that the exact location occurs when the content is shared with friends. When it is shared publicly, the platform substitutes an approximate location.

The company also says that the use of the feature depends on the user’s consent, but this must be done the first time the application is used.

“If you do not want BeReal to collect your Geolocation Data, you may refuse to give the Platform permission to access your location when you first open the application. If you wish to withdraw your consent after accepting such processing, you must change the permissions granted to the app in your phone’s system settings,” explains the company.

Avast recommends that users disable geolocation, particularly when sharing photos in the “Discovery” section, whose posts can be accessed by anyone in the app. “A real-time location can easily be misused for harassment or the creation of a fake profile,” understands Avast.

Use of third-party cookies

Like other social networks, BeReal uses third-party cookies. According to Avast, this means that people’s activity is tracked by advertisers to show personalized ads.

In the privacy policy, the company says that it “has no control over the use of cookies by third parties”.

The company notes that cookies do not identify the user, but are used to “record your navigation information on the platform”, which allows, according to BeReal, a “personalized navigation” and also that they are used for “analytical purposes (measurement of court hearing)”.

The privacy policy says that the storage and reading of cookies require the user’s prior consent, valid for a period of 13 months. After this period, renewal is required. If the user refuses cookies, it will not be possible to use a number of features – but the text does not specify which ones.

BeReal uses the following cookies:

In Application:

Cookies necessary for you to use the services, such as allowing you to remain logged in to your account;

Cookies that analyze your use of the application to generate statistical reports, without identifying you, through Google Analytics and Amplitude;

Cookies necessary for the proper and efficient functioning of the application, for example by saving your user preferences.

On the website www.bere.al :

Cookies analyzing your use of the website to generate statistical reports, without identifying you, through Google Analytics

personal data

In the privacy policy, the company reinforces that it does not pass on to third parties “any information or personal data provided by users”. This does not apply to content shared on the platform, as detailed in the Terms of Use.

BeReal guarantees that personal data is for internal use only and “will not be transferred or sold to third parties without your prior express consent.”

However, the company notes that the user’s personal information and data may “when appropriate” be transmitted to contracted third parties involved in the provision of the services, such as “technical and hosting providers, sending notifications, publishing and sharing content, tracking users and satisfaction surveys, management of security incidents or fraudulent activity”, among others.

BeReal says it is committed to providing personal data “only to authorized and trusted service providers” that comply with the privacy policy and “comply with any other appropriate security and confidentiality measures.”

Processing this information may involve transferring the data to one or more countries within or outside the European Economic Area, including the United States.

“Where applicable, we use standard contractual clauses and/or other mechanisms approved by the European Commission to maintain a level of protection of your Personal Data equivalent to that guaranteed by the GDPR (General Regulation on Data Protection, valid in the European Union)”, says the company in the privacy policy.

The company also points out that personal information may be shared with third parties “if BeReal is required to do so by law, regulation or court order, or if such disclosure is necessary for the purposes of an investigation, court order or legal process, whether national or out of the country”.

In addition, BeReal may share information and personal data with third party companies, consultants or individuals to:

Enforce the Privacy Policy and the General Terms of Use of the Application in force, including to investigate any violation thereof;

Protect against any violation of the rights, property or safety of its users, in accordance with and in accordance with the law.

Still on this topic, the company states that it uses techniques such as data encryption or restriction of access to authorized personnel to ensure the security of this information. However, it emphasizes that the transmission of information via the Internet involves “irreducible risks” that do not allow the company to “guarantee the perfect security of the information transmitted through the Platform”.

Because of this, the company stresses that any transmission of personal data is done at the user’s “account and risk”.

Restricted platform for children

The app can be used by people over 13 years old. However, depending on the term, use can occur from 16 years.

“Also, if you are between the ages of 13 and 16, depending on the country you reside in, we may require permission from your legal guardian,” the term of use reads.