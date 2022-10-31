The desperate escape of Apple employees locked in factory by anti-covid lockdown in China

A security guard works at the entrance to another Foxconn factory, this one in Shenzhen, which was under strict access control last month due to Covid

Credit, Getty Images

Workers have fled Apple’s biggest iPhone assembly plant in China due to a strict lockdown imposed because of a workplace Covid outbreak.

Video shared online shows about 10 desperate people jumping over a fence outside the factory, owned by manufacturer Foxconn, in the capital of central China’s Henan province, Zhengzhou.

The population of China is facing a strict lockdown policy imposed by the government of President Xi Jinping.

It is still unclear how many cases of covid have been diagnosed at the factory.

