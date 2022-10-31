The explosive love triangle involving Harry Styles and ‘Ted Lasso’

A very unexpected scene took place in April of this year, on stage at CinemaCon, an event aimed at the film industry in Las Vegas. While the actress and director Olivia Wilde presented his new film, Do not worry, dear, in front of an audience of 4,100 people, she received a mysterious envelope, looked at the contents, and put it away. It was later discovered that the correspondence contained legal documents relating to the director and actor’s divorce. Jason Sudeikis, and custody of the former couple’s two children.

The scene put the comedian who has been successful with the series in terrible sheets Ted Lasso – interestingly, the character of the Apple TV+ attraction also goes through a complicated divorce in the plot. Jason released a statement at the time saying he was unaware of when and how the papers would be handed over to Olivia and condemned the manner in which it took place, calling it “inappropriate”. Now, Olivia has pinned her ex in an interview with Variety: “Unfortunately, that didn’t come as a total surprise to me. After all, I had reasons to leave that relationship.”

The discreet exchange of barbs reinforces a peculiar exposure in this case: despite being famous, Olivia and Jason pass far from the hall of high-ranking Hollywood celebrities, which move the tabloids à la Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The factor that made the divorce of the two in evidence has a name, surname and shake: Harry Styles. After a relationship of almost a decade, being seven years of engagement, Olivia and Jason split in 2020. Shortly after, Olivia was seen dating the English singer who is ten years her junior – currently he is 28 years old and she is 38.

In an interview with the magazine QA, Jason said he didn’t quite understand the end of the relationship and the ex’s new romance with the popstar. “I think I’ll understand this better in a year,” he said. “Or rather, in two, maybe five. As if a book about my life became a chapter, then a paragraph, turning into a line, a word into a scribble.”

To make the case even more spicy, Do not worry, dear brings Harry Styles in the lead role, starring in hot scenes with co-star Florence Pugh, under the direction of Olivia. Styles, in turn, already dedicates songs to his beloved. This explosive love triangle will still be talked about.