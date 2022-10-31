The Penguin, spinoff of The Batman, will have Cristin Milioti

the penguin of Colin Farrell already has a rival for the post of Gotham’s crime boss! Cristin Miliotiin palm springs and The Resortjoined the cast of The Penguinseries derived from Batmanto play Sofia Falcone, daughter of Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and who will fight with the classic villain of A.D to see who takes over your father’s operations (via deadline).

Created by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale in the classic Batman: The Long HalloweenSofia Falcone Gigante gained more importance in the sequel dark victory, in which she seeks revenge for the murder of her family members. Previously, the character was played by Crystal Reed in gotham.

Directed by Matt Reeves (Monkey’s Planet), Batman has in the list Robert Pattinson like the Batman, Paul Dano (Charade), Andy Serkis (Alfred), Zoë Kravitz (Cat Woman), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon) and Colin Farrell (Penguin).

the production of Batman 2 has already been confirmed, and is part of the list of upcoming dives into the universe presented by Reeves in the 2022 film.

There is still no release date for the series. Penguin.

Batman arrived at HBO Max and to digital platforms on April 18and is available on Blu-ray and DVD.

O Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelette).

Follow us also on YouTube: on omeletvewith the main topics of pop culture; hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bento Omeletour anime, manga and otaku culture channel.