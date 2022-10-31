The Umbrella Academy | When does season 3 premiere on Netflix?

the third season of The Umbrella Academy Its days are numbered to debut on Netflix. This time, the series has taken an even more complex journey through time and finds a new team in its adventures: The Sparrow Academy.

The Umbrella Academy is a Netflix original production based on the comics by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, and tells the story of a misfit family of superheroes adopted by a billionaire for being born with incredible powers.

At the beginning of the plot, the group’s mission was to prevent an apocalypse from destroying life on the planet. Now that they’ve made it, they’ve ended up falling into a different timeline and finding a different version of themselves.

The Umbrella Academy: cast

With that, season 3 of The Umbrella Academy brings new characters to the story, as well as the return of Elliot Page, David Castañeda, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Justin H. Min.

Among the new additions to the cast are Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Cazzie David, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez and Javon Walton, known for euphoriaHBO series.

The Umbrella Academy: trailer

The trailer for the third season of The Umbrella Academy shows the meeting between the two groups, leaving everyone shocked and without understanding what is happening. It doesn’t take long for them to start clashing, as The Umbrella Academy tries to fix the flaw to survive and save the world once more.

The Umbrella Academy: when and what time does it premiere?

The season 3 premiere of The Umbrella Academy takes place on June 22, a Wednesday, and will have 10 episodes. In Brazil, Netflix movies and series premiere at different times due to our country’s time zones.

In Brasilia time, the launch of The Umbrella Academy happens at 4am, as that’s when it’s midnight in Los Angeles, home of Netflix. Check out the schedule so you don’t miss out:

4h (Brasilia);

5h FNT (Fernando de Noronha);

3h AMT (Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul);

2h ACT (Rio Branco).

Therefore, the third season of The Umbrella Academy premieres June 22 on Netflix at the above times. In the meantime, you can review the first two seasons on the streaming platform.