Thunderbolts: With Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan, cast of the film is revealed by Marvel

The Thunderbolts team lineup has been revealed

THE Marvel you’ll have a suicide squad to call your own. thunderboltsa feature that will bring together some of the main anti-heroes and villains of the MCU, won a first official art during the D23last weekend.

The image, signed by the artist Andy Park, shows the official lineup of the ensemble, which includes Yelena (Florence Pugh), Bucky (sebastian stan), Red Guardian (David Harbor), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Coach (Olga Kurylenko). The team will be led by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) – a kind of Amanda Waller.

While on stage at D23, the actors in attendance commented on the upcoming film, which begins filming in 2023, with Stan saying: “These seem like a good, troublesome bunch, and Bucky knows something about that.” . The feature, it is worth remembering, is scheduled for release on July 26, 2024 and will mark the end of Phase 5 of the MCU.

Then check it out below:

For now, plot details and other cast names have not yet been released. However, the film will feature a direction of Jake Schreier (known as ‘Paper Towns’).

Finally, what did you think of this news? Comment below and share your opinion with us! Then don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel and follow Combo Infinito on social media for more Facebook news; twitterInstagram.

Source: Omelet

Then see the latest news: