TikTok vs. Google, the battle that no one expected – Tecnoblog

During an event that took place in September, Google’s senior vice president, Prabhakar Raghavan, revealed a very curious information. According to him, about 40% of the young American audience is giving up Google searches and opting for short video platforms. Of these, the one that stands out the most is TikTok.

