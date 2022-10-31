Timão suffers to hold 0 to 0 in Goiás

With the presence of Fiel in Serrinha, as always happens, Goiás and Corinthians were 0-0. As Goiás played at home, they sent a ball on the post and another on the crossbar, equality was better for the Paulistas. But the one who really won was the one who didn’t waste time and did something else on Saturday.

And the truth is that, in truth, the game was worth very little. Corinthians knows that it will qualify for the group stage of Libertadores. And Goiás knows they won’t fall or reach Libertadores. They knew and still know, nothing has changed after the tie.

The first half was good, but it was bad. Or vice versa. Depends on goodwill. There were so many defensive mistakes that both teams arrived very easily. On the other hand, they ended very badly. For my taste, which I always expect something for a Saturday night, it was very poor quality entertainment. The 0-0 was not unfair, despite Goiás having arrived more effectively and having stamped the post of Cássio with Dadá Belmonte.

In the final stage, as little changed, VP tried to change the rhythm of the prose with Fagner and Biro, respectively, in the places of Bruno Méndez and Mateus Vital. The second attempt was to exchange Piton and Du Queiroz for Fábio Santos and Cantillo. Afterwards, Rogér Guedes gave in to Giovane. And who arrived was Goiás: Caio Vinícius stopped at the crossbar and the 0-0 prevailed until the end. Yuri Alberto even scored a goal at the end, but the VAR line, which does what it wants, said he was offside and kept the field decision. And, in the last move, after Biro tested the crossbar, Fausto missed the chance to score.

On Wednesday, Corinthians visits Flamengo, an opponent that should count on full Maracanã to celebrate the Libertadores tri-game with their fans. On the same day, Goiás visit Athletico-PR, a rival that needs to score in the Brasileirão to return to Libertadores after the continental runner-up.

The complete analysis of Goiás 0 x 0 Corinthians and the evaluations of alvinegro and VP players can be seen, such as Ricardo Perrone and me, on Live do Corinthians at UOL Esporte.

I’m Vitor Guedes and I have a name to uphold. And care, of course, comes from ZL! It’s us at UOL!

Look:

and follow me on twitter and on Instagram