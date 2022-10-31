To take the stress out of elections: check out 3 spicy movies to watch at home

Enough about elections, right? Now it’s time to relax and check out 3 very spicy movies for you to watch there, in the comfort of your home, on some streaming service.

Newness (2017) – Netflix

The young couple Martin (Nicholas Hoult) and Gabi (Laia Costa) met in the most modern way: through a dating app. The two love each other, but the relationship has fallen into routine, and they end up looking for a different solution to the problem. Martin and Gabi get rid of monogamy and decide to open the relationship to try to live new love experiences together. All with a series of previously agreed rules.

Eyes Wide Shut (1999) – HBO Max

A cinema classic, it was the last film directed by the legendary Stanley Kubrick (1928-1999) and features Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in the lead roles. It would be worth watching just for that, but the feature also brings sex as a central role.

Considered an erotic drama, the production features a seemingly perfect couple, who gradually begin to develop fetishes and spicy fantasies beyond marriage. As the plot unfolds, things get a little out of hand and some questions about desire and pleasure are raised.

The Housemaid (2010) – Amazon Prime Video

To vary the nationalities of the productions, the list brings a South Korean film, but with a more tense than romantic story. In The Housemaid, a maid ends up getting involved with her boss, who is tired of the woman and seeks sex in the young woman.

However, things end up going much further, and the film is an intense suspense, with revenge and unexpected endings.