TOP 10 | Check out the most watched movies and series on Netflix

THE Netflix revealed the list with 10 most watched movies and series on the platform between October 17th and 23rd. The School of Good and Evil premiered on October 19 on streaming and brings the fantasy genre, the film took first place in the category.

Welcome to Neighborhood is a mystery series that tells the story of a couple who move into their dream house, but end up inheriting a big nightmare.

also appeared in TOP 10 this week among the main films the Brazilian production rental wifewith Caio Castro and Thati Lopes, The Curse of Bridge Hollowa family comedy that tells a Halloween story and the movie The Pantherslaunched in 2019 with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

Among the main series and soap operas on the list are the series Holy Family and An Extraordinary Lawyer. the novels Chiquititas and Carousel which are big hits among children, also appear among the most watched.

The series Dahmer: An American Cannibalwith Evan Peters in the role of the assassin Jeffrey Dahmercontinues to appear in the TOP 10. The production has 10 episodes, being indicated for over 18 years. Check it out below the 10 most watched Netflix productions among soap operas and series.

The 10 Most Viewed Movies on Netflix October 17-23

The School of Good and Evil rental wife Colors of Justice The unknown The Curse of Bridge Hollow The Panthers A very lucky girl Sing – Who Sings His Evils Amazes blackout 20th century girl

The 10 most watched series and soap operas on Netflix from September 26 to October 2



Welcome to the Neighborhood Chiquititas Dahmer: An American Cannibal fresh start Holy Family the empress An Extraordinary Lawyer Carousel the three sisters barbarians

Netflix: how to subscribe to the service

Main streaming service available in Brazil, Netflix it is also one of the most expensive options in the catalogue. The service is currently available in three plans:

Basic: for R$ 25.90 per month you have access to all the contents of the platform, but with image quality with a maximum resolution of 480p. Use can only be done on one device at a time.

for R$ 25.90 per month you have access to all the contents of the platform, but with image quality with a maximum resolution of 480p. Use can only be done on one device at a time. Pattern: for R$ 39.90 per month you have access to all the contents of the platform, with image quality with a maximum resolution of 1080p. It can be used on up to two devices at a time.

for R$ 39.90 per month you have access to all the contents of the platform, with image quality with a maximum resolution of 1080p. It can be used on up to two devices at a time. Premium: for R$ 55.90 per month you have access to all the contents of the platform, with image quality with a maximum resolution of 4K and HDR. It can be used on up to four devices at a time.

For subscribe to Netflixaccess the service page and register.

Source: Netflix

