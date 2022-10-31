







Top 5 controversial adaptations:

We are at the height of adaptations. From bestselling books to comics, streaming has been taken over by adaptations, but did they all work?

To start the list, let’s talk about Sandman, one of Neil Gaiman’s main works and one of the most awaited productions by fans. Complicated and complex to adapt, Gaiman effectively participated in this “translation” of his work for Netflix and the result was more than positive. With a well-structured cast and impeccable photography, we find Morpheus/Dream, trapped and captured by a wizard, whose focus was to capture Death and have this power in his hands, seeking immortality. During the time he was imprisoned, the dream world ended up going into shock as Morpheus couldn’t be in control. When he manages to free himself, he has to try to clean up the mess and deal with a lot of issues.

On the other hand, let’s talk about another series by Neil Gaiman that was not so well adapted. American Gods, which tells the story of Shadow Moon, an ex-con who finds himself in the midst of gods old and new, had a powerful first season, but with the departure of creators, Michael Green and Bryan Fuller, things started to take a turn for the worse. desandar and could not captivate more. In addition, the adaptation was lost and the story left something to be desired, taking paths that did not convince the public.

Of course Game of Thrones is on this list here. Everyone knows that the end of Game of Thrones left a bitter taste in the mouths of fans, as it did not convince anyone and, therefore, he is on the list. With a grandiose beginning, the series ended up passing the story of George RR Martin’s books, causing the creators to be forced to create the rest. With the author’s support, they had to race to find an outcome for one of the most successful series in history, but ended up failing with a final development that left a lot to be desired.

We can’t leave out one of the biggest and best adaptations of all time: The Hunger Games. In 2012, the first adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ franchise hit theaters and became a phenomenon, as it was one of the best made adaptations after the failure of Percy Jackson and Divergent. With Jennifer Lawrence as the protagonist, the films were gaining more and more strength, attracting names like Julianne Moore to the cast. Mixing a Truman Show with social and political inequality, Collins’ story was extremely well received in theaters, becoming one of the greatest franchises of all time.

Percy Jackson ends the list. Since the first release on screens in 2010, fans have been harshly critical of what they have watched, as it has nothing to do with the books by Rick Riordan, who also showed his disapproval of what he watched. To give you an idea, he even wrote a letter to the teachers, asking them not to show Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters, as they “had no educational value”. Both films were heavily criticized, as they deleted important parts of the narrative, changing characters and altering the story.

