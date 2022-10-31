Top Gun Actor: Will Maverick be Marvel’s Cyclops? Artist talks about the rumors surrounding the X-Men – Movie News

Glen Powell denies rumors that he will play the character of Cyclops in Marvel’s new X-Men franchise.

Actor Glen Powell, who stars in Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise released this year, recently shed light on rumors that he would play the character Cyclops in a new reboot of Marvel Studios’ X-Men franchise. In an interview with Variety, the actor denied the rumors and revealed that there was no communication between him and the studio, in addition to not knowing how this rumor came about. “Before Comic-Con, everyone was asking, ‘Dude, are you Cyclops?’ No, it is not me. Nobody called me. I don’t even have information or contact with Marvel, so I have no idea what people are talking about,” says Powell. According to Heroic Hollywood, as of yet, there has been no official statement from the studio as to when the X-Men franchise reboot might arrive within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s possible that the casting process to play the mutants hasn’t even started.



Disclosure / Paramount Pictures



Glen Powell can be seen in the canceled series Scream Queens (2015-2016), in the romantic comedy The Imperfect Plan (2018), which stars alongside Zoey Deutch, and in the feature Stars Beyond Time (2016). Recently, Powell played the character Hagman in Top Gun: Maverick, which is available on digital platforms, with almost two hours of extra content. The film has become a global phenomenon, establishing itself as the number 1 of 2022 with more than US$ 1.3 billion in worldwide box office and the highest-grossing work of the acclaimed career of producer and actor Tom Cruise. It was also hailed as ‘spectacular’, ‘breathtaking’ and ‘jaw-dropping’ by international critics. In the plot, after more than 30 years of service as one of the top aviators in the US Navy, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the limits as a courageous test pilot. His fate changes when he must face ghosts from the past as he is called to return to the Top Gun team to train the program’s elite group of graduates and face Bradshaw, son of his former flying partner, “Goose.” Conflicts arise as the crew prepares for a specialized mission that no pilot alive has ever been on. Also cast are Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer. The feature is directed by Joseph Kosinski, scripted by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Ch ristopher McQuarrie, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Cruise, McQuarrie and David Ellison.