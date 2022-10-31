United is without Antony after injury, but beats West Ham with historic Rashford goal and glues to the Premier League G4

Manchester United beat West Ham 1-0 this Sunday (30) in the Premier League

It was fought, but the Manchester United won again in Premier League. playing inside old trafford this Sunday (30), Erik ten Hag’s team beat the West Ham per 1 to 0, in a match for the 14th round and which was broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

The worrying news was due to the absence of Brazilian Antony, vetoed for the duel due to injury that was not detailed by the club.

The winning goal for the Red Devils was scored by Marcus Rashfordwhich reached 100 annotated for the team.

Without being able to count on Antony, the coach Erik ten Hag opted for an attack with the return of Cristiano Ronaldo and the young Elanga, but the formation suffered with the little chemistry. Even so, it was the hosts who created the best scoring opportunities.

Dominating early possession, United took the Hammers in danger with Rashford’s descent down the left of the attack, keeping Kehrer awake at night.

The decisive move of the first half, however, came from the other side.

Well positioned, Eriksen dominated on the right, fixed it and crossed to Rashford, who climbed higher than the defense and deflected his head towards the back of the goal.

The Red Devils goal led West Ham to rehearse a growth in the match, especially in the second half.

Even so, the actions had little practical effect on United’s defense, which managed to regain control of the ball.

Who changed the scenario for the Hammers was Michail Antonio, who came on in the second half in place of the Italian Gianluca Scamacca and only missed the net for stopping at least four decisive saves by David de Gea in the last ten minutes.

Championship status

Manchester go to 23 pointsat 5th place of the Premier League. West Ham parks in 14 pointsat 13th position.

The guy: Marcus Rashford

He was the most dangerous man in United’s weak attacking system. Falling down the left of the attack, he was awarded the goal in the first half. It was the 100th time the striker has scored by the club, being only the 22nd in history to reach that mark.

Sorry: Gianluca Scamacca

He was cautioned in the first half with a yellow card after a tough foul on Marcus Rashford, and could have been sent off in the second half after a dispute with Martínez. He was eventually substituted before receiving the red.

next games

United return to the field on Thursday (03), against Real Sociedadfor the Europa League.

West Ham play on the same day, but against Steaua Bucharestfor the Conference League.

Datasheet

MANCHESTER UNITED x WEST HAM

goals: Marcus Rashford (38′), for Manchester United

Manchester United: David of Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw; Eriksen (Fred), Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes; Elanga (McTominay), Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo. Technician: Erik has Hag

West Ham: Fabianski (Areola); Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma and Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Downes (Fornals); Benrahma, Bowen and Scamacca (Michail Antonio). Technician: David Moyes