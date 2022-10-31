US, France, Germany and EU congratulate Lula for suffocating Bolsonaro – 10/30/2022

In an effort to leave no room for institutional rupture in Brazil, international leaders and personalities rushed to send telegrams acknowledging the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The strategy repeats what democratic governments did in the face of the risk that Donald Trump would disrupt the US election, due to the victory of Joe Biden. At that moment, international powers issued communiqués favorable to the Democrat and, thus, prevented the defeated republican from gaining space and strength to maintain his narrative that the election had allegedly been stolen.

The decision this time to accelerate recognition in the country was communicated, even before the election, to the campaigns of the two candidates in Brazil. For weeks, Brazilian civil society groups still traveled through capitals in Europe and North America, asking that this support be given to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

One of the most important signals came from the White House. After being criticized by Jair Bolsonaro and having his own US election questioned by the Brazilian, US President Joe Biden was one of the first world leaders to come out in support of the electoral process in Brazil and congratulate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the victory. .

In a statement on Sunday, he “congratulated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election to be Brazil’s next president, after a free, fair and credible election.” He still looks forward to “working together to continue cooperation between our two countries in the months and years to come.”

In recent months, Biden has sent clear messages to Bolsonaro that he would not chancellor or give any support to a possible questioning of the Brazilian electoral process.

In the US, the behavior of Bolsonaro and his children in following Donald Trump’s false narrative that Biden won the election was considered serious. Since then, the relationship between Washington and Brasília has experienced one of its most critical moments.

Almost immediately after the official announcement by the TSE, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez issued a statement. “Congratulations Lula. Your victory opens a new era in the history of Latin America. A time of hope and a future that begins today,” he said.

“Here you have a partner to work with and to dream about the well-being of our people,” he said.

In Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron also issued a note. “Congratulations, dear Lula,” he said. The election, according to him, “opens a new page in the history of Brazil.” “Together, we will join forces to address many common challenges and renew the friendship between the two countries,” he said. Macron, over the years, was criticized by Bolsonaro and had his wife offended by the defeated candidate.

The German government also spoke out. “Congratulations, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, for the victory in the elections. We are happy with the prospect of expanding together and deepening even more Brazil-Germany relations”, wrote the German ambassador Heiko Thoms.

One of the most powerful messages came from Josep Borrell, head of EU diplomacy. “The EU commends the Electoral Tribunal in particular for the effective and transparent manner in which it carried out its constitutional mandate during all stages of the electoral process, demonstrating once again the strength of Brazilian institutions and its democracy,” he declared.

“The EU and Brazil have a long-standing strategic partnership, based on shared values ​​and respect for Democracy, Human Rights and the Rule of Law,” he said.

“We are committed to deepening and expanding our relationship with Brazil in all areas of mutual interest, including trade, the environment, climate change and the digital agenda, for the benefit of our citizens,” he said. “We will also improve our work together towards inclusive, fair and sustainable development,” he said.

The heads of government of Mexico and Spain have also spoken out, congratulating Lula. United Kingdom, Ecuador, Canada, Bolivia, Uruguay, Peru, Haiti, Panama and several others also sent telegrams to the new Brazilian government.

The Portuguese prime minister, Antonio Costa, was another who sent a message of congratulations to the new president. Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Souza indicated that Lula will begin “a promising period in fraternal relations between the Brazilian and Portuguese peoples.”

Miguel Diaz, president of Cuba, also celebrated Lula’s victory. Nicolas Maduro, president of Venezuela, was another who applauded the PT’s election.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s victory was celebrated by the Nobel Peace Prize winner and President of East Timor, José Ramos Horta. “The elections were clean, managed with great competence and integrity by Brazilian electoral institutions with a lot of experience and internationally recognized credibility,” he said.

“Justice was done by restoring the vibrant Brazilian democracy and thus correcting the serious violations of the rule of law, the serious injustices in the persecution and manipulation of the judiciary against Lula”, said the president, who pointed out that he was one of the few on the international stage to come to Lula’s defense when he was in prison.

“Now the Brazilian people have to reconcile themselves, heal the deep wounds in society, eliminate exclusion and discrimination, bring together the whole large Brazilian multi-color, multi-ethnic, multi-cultural family, mobilize their creativity for the vision of a new Brazil. , reconciled, peaceful, solidary, fraternal”, he said.

“At the international level, with Lula, Brazil will return to the golden period of the decade of its previous presidency, as illustrated then on the cover of the Economist magazine, Brazil stratospheric”, he declared.

“In this troubled world, extremely dangerous, in fragmentation, without a charismatic global leadership, Lula could be the voice of moderation, the builder of bridges for dialogue and conflict resolution”, he added.