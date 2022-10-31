Verstappen dominates Hamilton, wins Mexican GP and breaks historic record in Formula 1

Confirming favoritism after taking pole last Saturday, the Red Bull Racing Dutchman claimed his 14th victory of the season.

EFE/EPA/CARLOS PEREZ GALLARDO Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 Mexican GP
Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 Mexican GP

Max Verstappen achieved a historic feat in formula 1this Sunday, 30, by triumphing in the Mexican Grand Prix, in the Hermanos Rodríguez Circuit. Confirming the favoritism after taking pole position last Saturday, the Dutch Red Bull Racing won his 14th victory of the season, an absolute record in just one season in the main category of motorsport. “An incredible result. It’s been an amazing year so far. We are definitely enjoying it and we are going for more (wins)”, celebrated the Super Max. The current two-time champion was followed by Lewis Hamiltonfrom Mercedes, and teammate, the Mexican Sérgio Pérez. Following are George Russell (Mercedes), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Ocon (Alpine), Lando Norris (McLaren) and Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), completing the top 10. .

