Verstappen wins in Mexico breaks Schumi and Vettel records

THE formula 1 held this Sunday the 20th stage of the 2022 season, with the Mexico City GP. The big name of the event was Max Verstappenwhich used the best tire strategy of the red bull Against the mercedes and won its 14th victory in 2022, the new all-time record for the category in a single season.

Lewis Hamilton came in second, followed by Sergio Perezwho failed to win an unprecedented victory at home.

The race

Before the start of the race, the tire strategies of the teams were opened. Red Bull and Ferrari opted to start with the soft compound, while Mercedes started with the medium.

At the start, Verstappen managed to maintain the lead, with Hamilton in second and Pérez in third, after maneuvering over Russell.

The Ferraris settled into fifth and sixth positions, with Sainz ahead of Leclerc.

In the first few laps, Verstappen managed to stay ahead of Hamilton with a margin of more than 1 second, without giving the Englishman a chance to spread his wings. Pérez could not get close to the Mercedes driver, even with the soft compound.

After a battle for 15th place between Gasly and Stroll, the Frenchman took a 5 second penalty for forcing him off the track.

On lap 23, Pérez made his first pit stop, with Red Bull opting for the medium compound. The stop was a little slower, with the shifters having problems with the left rear tire. The Mexican came back in sixth.

Verstappen took to the pits at the opening of the 26th lap, this time without errors from the Austrian team, returning in third.

On the 29th lap, Leclerc, in sixth, made his first stop, with Ferrari also opting for the softs.

Hamilton stopped on lap 30, with Mercedes opting for the hard tyres, in what could have been the only stop in the race. Sainz made his pit stop too, with Ferrari being slow on the front right tyre. The Italian team opted for the midfielders.

Russell was the last to stop between the hands on lap 35, with Mercedes also opting for the soft compound.

The race stabilized over the next few laps, with Verstappen at the top, followed by Hamilton, around eight seconds away, Pérez, Russell, Sainz and Leclerc.

From the 50th lap, Verstappen was able to open just over 10 seconds, with the Dutchman trying to take the medium tires all the way to the end.

At the same time, Ricciardo ‘found’ Tsunoda at Turn 6, causing the Japanese driver to retire. The Australian was punished by 10 seconds.

In the final laps, Alonso retired, even having a virtual safety car. But nothing has changed. Verstappen not only managed to manage the advantage, he increased it, taking his 14th victory of 2022. Hamilton was second, followed by Pérez.

F1 returns on November 13 with the São Paulo GP, at Interlagos.

Result

