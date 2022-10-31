Veteran recalls The Princess Diaries and first impression she had of Anne Hathaway

Princess’ diary it was the debut of Anne Hathaway in the movies, and played Mia Thermopolis, a young woman trying to adjust to her royal life.

Julie Andrews is also in the film’s cast as Queen Clarisse Rinaldi, Mia’s grandmother. The two actresses returned to work together in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Wedding from 2004.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Andrews looked back on his career and reminisced about starring in Princess’ diary. She shared the first impression she had of Hathaway.

Andrews didn’t deny that he knew right away that Hathaway would be a great actress, and he didn’t hold back from praising her, as well as calling her “a lovely human being” and they remain friends to this day.

“It was clear from day one of shooting that she was going to be a star, she was incredibly talented, her instincts were true, she was really, really beautiful and just a lovely human being and it was so much fun to watch. She is growing and learning. I kind of think I’ve probably been a mother to her too and we’re great friends.”

Andrews’ comments confirm the talent of Hathaway, who has starred in many other movie hits such as Les Miserables, The Devil Wears Prada, Batman: The Dark Knight Rises and Eight Women and a Secret.

third movie

In 2019, news emerged that the third film from Princess’ diary it could happen. Julie Andrews said it’s a little late for the new movie to happen.

“I think it would be too late to do that now,” Andrews said in an interview. “There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don’t think it ever happened. And then Garry left us. Especially for me, he’s too far gone now to go back to that. It’s a lovely thought, but I think it probably wouldn’t be possible.”

Julie Andrews is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, collecting awards like Oscar, Emmy, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, BAFTAamong many others.

Andrews excelled in films such as Mary Poppins, The Rebel Novice, Victor or Victoria?, Woman Grade 10 and Despicable Me. She is currently the narrator Lady Whistledown of Bridgerton.

