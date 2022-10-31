Vidal celebrates Libertadores title and sees Flamengo with conditions to lift the World Cup | Flamengo

VidalAFP

Published 10/29/2022 20:48

Rio – Reinforcing Flamengo for the second half, Arturo Vidal had the dream of winning the Libertadores title. After accomplishing it in the victory over Athletico-PR, this Saturday, in Guayaquil, the Chilean said that the carioca club has conditions to dream of more in the current season.

“It crowns everything I thought, dreamed of, it was incredible. I hope to win a lot of titles with the Flamengo shirt. (World Cup) That is our goal. Of course, yes, you can. Even more with this team and the players it has”, he said in an interview with ESPN.

Predestined and a lot of idol: this is Gabigol. Hero of the 2019 Libertadores title when he scored two goals against River Plate, in Lima, the Flamengo top scorer returned to face in Guayaquil. He was the only goal in the victory of the club from Rio de Janeiro against Athletico-PR by 1 to 0, which won the third championship of Libertadores, won this Saturday.

Decisive against Athletico-PR, the 26-year-old striker equaled Zico’s mark. Gabigol scored four times in the Libertadores finals for Flamengo. In 2019, the striker scored twice against River Plate, last year he scored once in the defeat to Palmeiras and this year he scored the title goal against Athletico-PR. Zico scored his four goals in two games in the final against Cobreloa in 1981.