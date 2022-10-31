Vidal says Libertadores ‘crowns everything he dreamed of’

Flamengo’s reinforcement in the mid-year window, midfielder Vidal never hid his desire to defend the club. After winning the Libertadores, in a victory over Athletico-PR, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, the Chilean stated that the title “crowns everything he thought and dreamed of”.

The player, who was at Internazionale de Milan, Italy, said that he wants to reach the top of the podium more often with the red-black shirt and evaluated that the squad led by coach Dorival Júnior is able to take the Club World Cup, which takes place in February.

“This moment crowns everything I thought, dreamed of before being here. Today an incredible dream is being fulfilled, really. With these incredible people, with this shirt I really gave my blood. I’m happy and I hope to win many titles with the shirt of Flamengo”, he said, to the ESPN.

“That’s our goal, that’s our real goal. The first was Libertadores, but now we’re going to focus on the best way to go and win the Club World Cup. Of course. [pode ganhar o Mundial] ‘!Sí, se puede!’ Even more with this team and with these players that we have here!”, he added.

For Vidal, there was a lack of time for Flamengo to win, in addition to the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, also the Brazilian Championship:

“[O que vai lembrar?] Many things. Since some teammates and the coach arrived, the team started to grow a lot, to improve. So, I believe we lacked time to win the three titles. The team really wants to win and I hope to continue winning everyone. This is our goal”.