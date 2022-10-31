Video cards sell by the kilo after Ethereum mining ends

Demand for graphics cards for mining cryptocurrencies has dropped so much that they are now being sold by the kilo in Vietnam, where vendors report low demand for GPUs.

Le Thanh, a self-proclaimed ‘King of Graphics Cards’, posted a video on Facebook where a bored salesman was sitting all day selling GPUs and chasing away flies.

A person arrives on a scooter and takes some GPUs in a bag after making a payment using their smartphone.

Ethereum mining

One of the challenges the industry has faced since the Ethereum upgrade has been falling video card prices. The use of graphics processing units (GPUs) in cryptocurrency mining have increased over the years because they have proven to be very efficient.

GPU companies have made big profits due to increased demand from Ethereum miners. However, this is no longer the case as the price of GPUs has dropped dramatically in recent months. after the update.

Demand for GPUs dropped significantly after Ethereum’s upgrade to Proof of Stake (PoS), which removed miners from the blockchain.

No other cryptocurrency has managed to absorb them, with data from September already showing a 10% decline in GPU prices.

October is the first month that ethereum is fully PoS. Pricing data is yet to be released, with AMD’s Q3 earnings coming out tomorrow, while Nvidia’s will be in November.

Both, however, will cover the months when Ethereum was still mined with GPUs. It won’t be until Q4 data that we’ll see the effect ethereum mining has had on GPU prices.

falling GPUs

In places close to the production of GPUs the effects are already being felt in a sign of overproduction.

The market could therefore start to get flooded as supply moves from local areas to more globally, where GPUs per kilo are unlikely but lower prices are to be expected.

GPU prices in China have also dropped. Miners’ demands for expensive cards like GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 became low and caused a price reduction to three times the factory prices.

According to the country’s miners, the RTX 3080 has dropped more than 37% in the last three months, from 8,000 yuan ($1,140) to less than 5,000 yuan ($712).

Some researchers estimate that GPU prices are falling by an average of 10% each week, and while the drop in GPU prices has negatively affected many businesses, many believe it marks the end of two nightmare years as many GPU vendors raised prices. prices as high as possible due to high demand from miners.

Now, therefore, gamers, designers, video editors and even 3D animators can smile again with prices returning to normal.