Video! Paysandu beats Humaitá-AC and advances in the Green Cup

Confirming the favoritism, Paysandu is qualified for the quarter-finals of the Copa Verde after doing their homework playing at home.

This Saturday (29), Paysandu beat Humaitá-AC, 3-0, in a game held at the Curuzu stadium, in Belém, and secured the next phase, in search of the third championship.

In a warm game, Paysandu absolutely dominated the actions of the game and the goal was a matter of time: in the 22nd minute, forward Danrlei played in a subtle way on the goalkeeper’s exit and opened the scoring for Papão da Curuzu.

– Tuna will have an Amazon opponent in the quarterfinals of the Copa Verde

The final stage started with Humaitá-AC hitting a ball on the post in the play of forward Ancelmo, but Paysandu soon tried to put out the fire of Touro Acreano with Marlon.

In the seventh minute, the forward scored the second goal in a play on the right side and in the 14th minute, he scored Paysandu’s third, with a goal worthy of applause from the fans present at Curuzu.

SEE THE GOALS

Paysandu 3 x 0 Humaitá | GOALS, BEST MOMENTS Football, My Passion

With the classification guaranteed, Paysandu faces Tocantinópolis in the next phase, in a game scheduled for next Wednesday (2), at Leônidas Castro stadium.

SEE THE VIDEO