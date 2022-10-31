Vitória generates confidence that Paysandu lacked, says captain

Paysandu debuted on the right foot in the Copa Verde by beating Humaitá by the score of 3 to 0, last Saturday night (29), at the Curuzu Stadium, in Belém. Now, the Boogeyman focuses its attention on Tocantinópolis. The duel takes place this Tuesday (1st), at Vovô da Cidade, at 21:30. Defender and captain Genilson spoke about the debut.

“We knew the game would not be easy, but over time we made it stay. We could have increased the score in the first half. In the second half, we came back with more tranquility to finish and managed to finish in goal. We could have done more, but we also chose to take more possession and attack at the right moment. The team is to be congratulated. That influenced a little, it weighed on the game, but we were aware of that. Now it’s time to rest, focus on the next phase and think about the next opponent”, he highlighted.

The debut took place after just over a month that Lobo was eliminated in the quadrangular of the C Series of the Brazilian Championship. That is, the team entered the field still frustrated by the loss of access and in debt to Fiel. Genilson assured that confidence returned to the bicolor group, which is seeking the third championship of the Copa Verde.

“Confidence comes back, the spirit. We are coming from a no classification and that was bad. But now it’s time to follow up, gain gas these days to go with complete confidence to the next game and take the next step in the Copa Verde”, he concluded.