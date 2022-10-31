Wales is considering changing the national team’s name after the 2022 World Cup; see how the team would be called

Wales team may change name to Cymru from 2023

the selection of Wales studying to change its name after the dispute of the World Cup 2022.

The Welsh Football Association wants the team to be called Cymruwhich is the name of Wales in the Welsh language, in international matches, thus reflecting the way the team is called by the local population.

At the moment, the change is under internal discussion, but talks should accelerate after the World Cup in Qatar, when Wales will return to play in a World Cup for the first time since 1958.

“The team should always be called Cymru, which is what we call it here,” explained Noel Mooney, the Federation’s chief executive.

“Our view at the moment is that, in our territory, people clearly refer to us as Cymru. That’s what we call our national teams. If you look at our site official and the way we talk about ourselves, we are fully Cymru,” he argued.

“Internationally, we think that we still have to work more on this. Therefore, we will compete in the 2022 Cup with Wales. But I believe that 2023 will be the year in which we expand the discussions with all the parties involved”, he added.

That issue came into focus earlier this month, when Wales was drawn into the same group as Turkey for the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

This is because Turkey started to compete internationally under the name of Turkiyewhich is the name of the country in Turkish, not English, as is often the default.

Mooney said there had already been “informal discussions” with UEFA about how Turkey, as well as other countries, managed to adopt the name change, noting that this was also of interest to Wales.