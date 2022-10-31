The week will be decisive for Vasco inside and outside the four lines. While Jorginho and the technical commission prepare the team for the direct confrontation against Ituano, next Sunday, the club’s legal department takes action on Thursday, at the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD). Both commitments can define Vasco’s future.

On the field, the importance of confrontation is enormous. Vasco needs to draw or win in Itu to guarantee themselves in the 2023 Serie A. A defeat would most likely seal the team’s stay in Serie B for the third consecutive year.

But off the field, the club has chances to guarantee access even before the final round. The judgment of the confusion of the game against Sport is scheduled to take place next Thursday, at 14:00. In the 35th round game, red-black fans invaded the lawn of Ilha do Retiro after Vasco equalized in the final minutes of the second half.

Sport was denounced in three articles of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code (205, 211 and 213) and also in articles 19 and 20 of the CBF’s General Competition Regulations, and may be punished with loss of field control (from one to ten matches). ), fine and also loss of point won in the match, with Vasco being declared the winner.

If that happens, Vasco would go to 61 points before even entering the field and could no longer be reached by opponents who are below the leaderboard.

The process runs in the 4th Disciplinary Committee of the STJD. Vasco’s legal department, headed by Gisele Cabrera, has been focusing on the case since the day after it happened in Recife. The carioca club is not a defendant, but has a direct interest in the decision.

Two other complaints involve goalkeeper Carlos Eduardo and vice president of football, Augusto Carreras, both from Sport. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the two would have been caught on video “kicking the masseuse of Vasco’s team who was on the ground and without any possibility of defense”.

Vasco trusts in a favorable outcome based on the judgment of Ceará, which was also denounced for invasion of the field in the tie with Cuiabá, for the 32nd round of the Series.

By three votes to two, the Ceará club was not punished with loss of points, but the auditors understood that the case was different from what happened on Ilha do Retiro, since in Castelão the confusion started in the stands and the invasion was a “plan evacuation” for people to flee the riot. It is important to note that the judging committees are different.

The STJD also preventively suspended midfielder Luiz Henrique and striker Raniel, both from Vasco, for provoking Sport fans in celebrating the equalizer. They served their punishment in the last two rounds and will also be judged in the fifth. Depending on the decision, they may be available to Jorginho to face Ituano on Sunday.

