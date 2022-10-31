Westerns in the mythical racial democracy – 10/30/2022 – Ana Cristina Rosa

What makes a federal deputy — a white woman, re-elected from the base of the government — feel entitled to go out into the street with a gun on a Saturday afternoon, accompanied by a bunch of people and security shooting into the air, in stalking an unarmed black man who would have verbally harassed her?

I can immediately think of some hypotheses and they all go through the so-called white privilege.

The fact is that the electoral law prohibits the transport of weapons and ammunition by collectors, shooters and hunters in the 24 hours before the election, on the day of the election and in the 24 hours after. Only “members of the security forces in service with the Electoral Court and when authorized or summoned by the competent electoral authority” may carry weapons. And “the armed force will remain one hundred meters from the polling station…”. The deputy does not fit.

It is no secret that there is a kind of penal selectivity in Brazil, which is related to structural racism. It’s the kind of thing that led a former deputy and government supporter to be treated with deference after receiving bullets and grenades from federal police officers who were serving the warrant issued by the fact that he, even under house arrest, had accessed social networks and offended a minister of the Supreme Court.

Can you imagine what would likely have happened if the shots had come from a gun wielded by a black man?

As poet and psychoanalyst Eliane Marques wrote in the Rio Grande do Sul newspaper Zero Hora this week, “until recently, although we remained structurally racist, it was shameful to call oneself racist. Recognition would put an end to the illusion of racial democracy and the sub-illusion that everyone was in his place, of any or all privilege, on his own merit, disrepute, or fate.”

Episodes like the one on Saturday (29) show that the illusion is over, and so is the shame of discriminating, persecuting and subjugating by skin color.