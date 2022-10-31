What is and how to activate eSIM?

Over the years, smartphones have been gaining more and more improvements, and most of them have arrived so that the devices become increasingly thin and compact. One of these improvements was the arrival of eSIM, which eliminates the need for a physical chip.

In this article, you will better understand what eSIM is, how it works, which smartphones are compatible with this type of technology and how to activate it. Check out.

Read too:

iPhone 13 can use two eSIMs at the same time

People who bought the iPhone 14 in the US have difficulty activating it with Brazilian carriers

What is eSIM?

The eSIM gets its name from the acronym that stands for “embedded SIM”, which means Integrated SIM, but it is also known just as Virtual SIM or Digital SIM. This means that it is a type of chip that is already integrated into the hardware of the device, as a component, that is, it cannot be removed and also does not need a specific tray to insert. This makes it easier to use, prevents the user from losing the chip, frees up the use of the tray for a microSD card or even completely removes the use of it.

The eSIM does not come already configured, of course, because it will depend on where the person is and which operator they use, so this configuration is done by the device itself. And the best part is that you can change these settings at any time. That is, if you have a smartphone with an eSIM and you use a carrier but want to change your number or carrier, you can quickly reconfigure to the new one. These changes are made in seconds without having to go to the store to buy physical sims and manually change them.

Even though eSIM has been introduced for a long time, it is still on the way to becoming popular in some countries, such as Brazil. However, it shouldn’t take long for it to become standard, as it guarantees more security, economy, ease of use and even configuration and portability for users.

Differences between eSIM and physical SIM

As we have already explained, the main difference between the eSIM and the physical SIM is that it is already integrated into the device’s hardware, so you don’t have to handle it, it won’t be a chip that you have to buy outside and insert into the device. In the physical SIM, you have to turn off the smartphone, activate the space tray and put the SIM in, all this after making sure it is the right size.

Over the years, SIMs have become smaller, as spaces have also become smaller for smartphones to become thinner. So you’ve probably been through the situation of changing your device and having to go to a store to cut your physical SIM to fit the newest model. Or even having to use an older device and having to use an adapter to make it the bigger size to put the SIM in it.

Not to mention the possibility of losing this physical chip, since it is very small, or even damaging it during transport or when trying to fit it into the smartphone.

That’s why eSIM brings some advantages. The first one is precisely its security, as it cannot be removed, so it will ensure that it is always protected in the device’s hardware. It also makes it easier to locate the cell phone in case the device is stolen or lost, since as the thief will not be able to remove the chip, it will still be possible to track it through the network connection.

In addition, the thief will not be able to use the device if the victim asks to block mobile data and cell phone number, as he will not be able to put a physical SIM (if it is a model that no longer has this option).

Another advantage of eSIM is that when you register a new phone bill, it is registered with the operator, and from that registration, if you have another device that is compatible with eSIM such as a smart watch or a tablet, they will also be connected with this main account.

In some models the device offers a space to use either the SIM or the microSD, and with the eSim you won’t have to choose. It is worth remembering that some smartphone models compatible with eSIM are also compatible with the use of two chips, in the case of Brazil, it is already known that it is possible to keep 2 numbers of operators Claro and Vivo. In the case of TIM, you can use an eSIM and a physical SIM.

But it is worth remembering that this technology is still in its first steps here in Brazil, so over time things can improve even more. But nowadays these 3 operators already have eSIM support, so just get in touch with them if you have any questions.

What are the smartphones with eSIM in Brazil?

Although eSIM is not yet very popular in Brazil, it can already be used by those interested in some operators, mainly Claro, Vivo and TIM. But for that, the device must have this support for the virtual chip. Nowadays most compatible models here in Brazil are from Apple and Samsung.

In fact, the newest iPhone model, the iPhone 14, was launched exclusively with eSIM in the United States, that is, it does not have the option of a physical SIM there. But as this technology is still shy around here, the iPhone 14 models that will be sold in Brazil will still have space for the physical SIM.

Check out some smartphone models that have this support:

apple

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2020 and 2022)

Samsung

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+ 5G

Galaxy S21+ Ultra 5G

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Motorola

How to activate eSIM here in Brazil?

The eSIM is activated by the mobile device itself, however it is necessary to first contact the operator as this registration must be done by it. Usually at the end of the service they will provide a QR code to be read by the device at the time of configuration.

In the case of Vivo, the operator offers this service for free, both through physical stores and WhatsApp. In the case of Claro and TIM, it is a paid service, but it is not expensive, generally being the same price as buying a physical SIM, that is, something around R$10 to R$20. At Claro it can also be done through the website, but at TIM you have to go to one of the stores to have it done in person, that is, you can’t activate it remotely.

After that, just go to your smartphone’s settings and choose the option to add a carrier or cell phone plan to read the QR Code. This path varies depending on the brand and model of the device, but it is usually inside Settings or Settings, where you have the options for Cellular, Mobile Data, Connections or Mobile Network.