What is the future of Twitter after being bought by Elon Musk?

Admin 1 hour ago Technology Leave a comment 3 Views

  • Zoe Kleinman
  • Technology Editor, BBC News

Elon Musk

Credit, Getty Images

The moment has come that no one was sure would actually happen: after months of drama, Elon Musk announced that the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter is complete.

He released the big news on Twitter itself, of course. In the last few hours, the billionaire even changed the biography on his personal profile to “Chief Twit” (“Chief Twit, in free translation) and declared that “the bird is released”, alluding to the symbol of his new company.

There’s still no official confirmation of the deal, and the silence at Twitter’s headquarters so far has been pretty deafening.

But there may not be anyone there to send that email — Musk has reportedly already fired CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and legal executive Vijaya Gadde, while chairman Bret Taylor’s LinkedIn profile suggests he’s no longer in the business. company.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

be really? Google says how Pixel Watch battery can last up to 24 hours

The explanation was given in the article called “Charge Google Pixel Watch and improve battery …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved