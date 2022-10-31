What is the origin of the billionaire’s fortune?

Considered the richest man in the world, Elon Muskannounced the acquisition of twitter last Thursday, 27th. The businessman disbursed the sum of US$ 44 billion after a long period of negotiations. It is estimated that the tycoon’s fortune is valued at US$ 212 billion. But where does all this money come from?

Read more: Elon Musk can end Twitter after the purchase is made official?

Origin of Elon Musk’s Fortune

Overall, most of Elon Musk’s empire comes from his participation in Tesla, famous electric car assembler network. The company has been one of the great darlings of investors in recent years. In 2019, the company was valued at $75.7 billion and is currently valued at $710 billion.

Musk is also a partner in SpaceX, a commercial spaceflight and rocket company valued at just over $100 billion. Currently, the company is privately held and does not trade shares on the Stock Exchange. Such a restriction makes it more difficult to determine the percentage under the billionaire’s command, but he is believed to own half of the company.

With the growth of these companies, Elon Musk has become one of the most talked about names in the world of billionaires. According to Forbes data, compared to the year 2020, the businessman had a net worth valued at US$ 24.6 billion. That is, he increased his fortune almost tenfold within two years.

Other sources of business profit

In addition to managing two super gigantic businesses, Musk is also known for his entrepreneurial flair and is always looking for new bets in the financial market.

In addition to Testa and SpaceX, SolarCity, a company focused on generating solar energy, NeuraLink, which develops brain chips, and The Boring Company, which is dedicated to tunneling for high-speed trains, will also be part of the billionaire empire.

The tycoon has also declared that he invests in cryptocurrencies, despite having already criticized the mining of digital currencies. He invested part of his fortune in Bitcoin, Ether and Dogecoin for long-term returns.

All these listings of properties and investments make Elon Musk the richest man in the world, a position he has held since September 2021, having surpassed the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos. Musk is expected to become the world’s first trillionaire in the year 2024.