WhatsApp already has a date to charge for messages? check out

O Whatsapp is the most used instant messaging platform in Brazil. However, some billing information for using the WhatsApp Premium have left many users with doubts.

First, it is important to point out that the new version of the messenger is undergoing a series of innovations, which will make it even more complete. However, as already mentioned, many question whether the use of Whatsapp will be charged by Meta, the company responsible for the application.

Will it be necessary to pay to use WhatsApp Premium?

While rumors have spread, Meta recently reported that users will not be charged for sending messages via WhatsApp. In fact, according to the company, the premium version is a more complete version of WhatsApp Business.

Namely, this modality is intended for those who own a business and want to get in touch with their customers. The version is widely used by MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur), shopkeepers and other entrepreneurs.

According to the Meta, the objective of the WhatsApp Premium is to simplify the day-to-day of entrepreneurs, enabling improvements in their sales and closing deals. The changes will allow users to add up to ten devices to their account and will also be able to customize links with your company name in the URL.

When will WhatsApp Premium be released?

Due to high expectations, many are already waiting for the launch of the paid version of WhatsApp. However, it should be noted that the service does not yet have a deadline to start operating. What is known so far is that the “feature” will be aimed at users of the business-oriented messenger.

WhatsApp will allow groups to have up to 1,024 participants

To provide the best user experiences Whatsapp, the app undergoes a series of innovations frequently. New features are released in the messenger and, according to information, the next one will be very useful for those who participate in groups.

This is because, recently, the Whatsapp informed that an increase in the number of participants in the groups could be made soon. It is important to note that this capacity has already been increased twice.

Groups with the highest number of participants

This year, the messenger development laboratory carried out some tests to increase the number of participants in the groups, reaching 512 members.

However, tests showed that WhatsApp has the ability to accommodate even more people in groups, totaling 1,024 participating users.

According to the WABetaInfo portal, a site specialized in Whatsappthe company responsible for the messenger has accelerated the launch of the new feature, also considering that many companies use this feature to increase their communication efficiency.

Devices that use the beta version of the application will receive the updated platform and, for others, access will be made available gradually.