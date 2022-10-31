WhatsApp beta emphasizes sending messages to the user’s contact

The most used messaging app has several new features announced frequently, almost always first in the beta version, before arriving as a ready feature in the stable version of the app. It’s curious to think that, in addition to connecting several contacts, some users also make WhatsApp a to-do list, sending messages to their own number, so that after they remember to check them. Well, WhatsApp seems to be aware of this and, in the beta version, it is highlighting this possibility, which perhaps some are not aware of.

As highlighted by the WABetaInfo portal, after version 2.22.24.2 of the app on Android, the program is testing in the beta channel a shortcut that appears on the screen to select contact. The only novelty is not functional, but a simple caption that announces: “Message yourself”, or message yourself.