where to watch and the injured in the quest for their first win

The Lakers suffered their fifth straight loss at the start of the 2022-23 season, losing last Friday to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

That game concluded his first two-game trip of the season, which began in Denver against the Nuggets last week. The Lakers are now looking for a tough rematch against the Nuggets in Los Angeles this Sunday.

The Lakers now have a 0-5 record, which marks the first time the team has had a start like this since the 2014-15 season. A campaign that featured Kobe Bryant, coach Byron Scott and players like Nick Young, Carlos Boozer and Jeremy Lyn.

That 2014-15 team managed to win their sixth game (before losing four straight games and going 1-9 in their first ten games).

The only story involved in this team that comes close to the Lakers’ long and storied history is the career of LeBron James. In his 20-year career, he’s only had a start with five defeats once. That was in his rookie year in 2003-04, when the Cavaliers had yet to update the roster to match the talent of their new prodigy.

They won their sixth game, with LeBron never coming close to that 0-6 mark in any other season again.

LeBron will need an out-of-this-world effort to beat the Nuggets, especially considering the fact that he may not have Anthony Davis on his side.

Will Anthony Davis play?

It was announced on Saturday that Davis is a doubt for this game against the Nuggets. This comes after Davis missed Friday’s game against the Timberwolves with the lower back pain that has plagued him since the early days of training camp. He landed hard on his back in the game against the Clippers, with it visibly bothering him throughout every game the Lakers played against the Nuggets in the past week.

the injured

Aside from Anthony Davis, the only Lakers player at risk of missing Sunday’s game appears to be Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle sprain), as he was also listed as doubtful. LeBron was listed as likely due to a foot pain, while Russell Westbrook is not on the injured list.

before the game

Arena: Crypto Arena

Time: 22:30

Stream: NBA League Pass