where to watch, schedule, lineups and refereeing

Ceará and Fluminense face each other this Monday (31), at 8 pm, at Arena Castelão, for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Vozão, with 34 points, tries to get out of the relegation zone. This will even be the first game since the departure of coach Lucho González. Tricolor, with 58, on the other hand, can take an important step in the fight for a spot in next year’s Libertadores.

Where to watch:

The match will be broadcast on SporTV and Premiere. O UOL Score also follows the duel in real time.

Stadium and time:

The duel takes place at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE). The match starts at 20:00 (Brasília time).

Possible lineups

Ceará: João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Marcos Victor, Messias and Bruno Pacheco; Fernando Sobral, Guilherme Castilho (Richardson) and Vina; Lima, Eric and Jô. Technician: Juca Antonello

Fluminense: Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel, Caio Paulista (Cris Silva); André, Martinelli, Yago Felipe, Ganso; Jhon Arias, German Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz

embezzlement

Ceará will not have Luiz Otávio, suspended. Mendoza, Richard Coelho, Rodrigo Lindoso, Matheus Peixoto and Lucas Ribeiro are in the medical department.

Fluminense does not have Felipe Melo, suspended. In addition, Marrony, Pineida, Matheus Ferraz and Luan Freitas are in the medical department. Calegari, who left the game against Corinthians accusing a nuisance, did not travel with the delegation.

Arbitration

Referee: Raphael Claus (Fifa/SP)

assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (Fifa/SP) and Neuza Ines Back (Fifa/SP)

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)

Latest results

Ceará lost to Internacional by 2 to 1, and Fluminense won from Corinthians by 2 to 0. Both games were valid for the Brasileiro.