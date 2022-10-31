Will Botafogo keep four forwards against Cuiabá? Commentators weigh in

O Botafogo had a different scheme in the 2-1 victory over Red Bull Bragantino, for the Brazilian championship, with four attackers lined up to start. It was the solution found by the technician Luís Castro to make up for the absence of midfielder Eduardo. But what system will repeat itself against the cuiabá this tuesday?

It is still not possible to crimp. Commentators from “Grupo Globo” were divided in their opinions about the scheme, in a report published by “GE”.

For Henrique Fernandesmaintenance is possible.

– In recent games, Eduardo had already stopped being a third man in midfield to form an “attacking duo” with Tiquinho Soares further ahead. Victor Sá’s entry against Bragantino only reinforced that, centralizing Júnior Santos to make this duo with Tiquinho. At home or away, this 4-4-2 of Botafogo was already being used, and I believe that it will keep, mainly because, against Bragantino, the team achieved what it had not been able to achieve in the Brazilian this year: win at home and generate game volume, accumulate chances and control the opponent very well. You have to keep it up,” he opined.

Already Camila Carelli view with some suspicion.

– I think it’s very risky and unlikely. Not for Botafogo, but for the opponent. Luís Castro’s proposal was very daring and it worked very well. He knew he could suffocate Bragantino and try, somehow, to take advantage of the possession and that numerical superiority of players that Botafogo would have in the attacking field. But, in the second half, it became extremely tiring for these players, especially for the wingers, Jeffinho and Vitor Sá. Castro had to make changes, which were very well done,” he said.

– Why can’t we do the same against Cuiabá? In general, Cuiabá plays in 3-5-2. It’s a scheme that populates the midfield a lot, which will have five players from Cuiabá and only two from Botafogo. Thus, Botafogo will always be losing the second ball, always suffering counterattack. It would be much riskier than it was against Bragantino. I find it very difficult for Luís Castro to leave the midfield so sparsely populated, even if the front line has a lot of players. I think he will come back with at least one more player in midfield. A 4-3-3 maybe. But I wouldn’t risk a midfield with two midfielders and four players up front because Cuiabá will certainly fill that hole. And it could be a risk for Botafogo – continued Camila Carelli.

Commentator Paulo Vinícius Coelho approves of the maintenance, but with reservations.

– Patrick (from Paula) and Tchê Tchê have to play together. And then Castro can use Junior Santos on one end and Jeffinho on the other. And he would keep the 4-4-2 with Tiquinho in front and someone touching. I don’t like the idea of ​​having Júnior Santos inside as it was in the first half against Bragantino. I prefer to call it 4-4-2 than 4-2-4. I think it’s an option due to a problem. The big question is how to replace Eduardo. And Castro will test situations until he finds the system – he added. PVC.