“Will undergo surgery”; Rogério Ceni wins last minute embezzlement and São Paulo loses starter for the end of the season

The coach Rogerio Ceni received another bad news from the medical department of the Sao Paulo. The versatile side Moreira suffered a ligament injury in his left knee in training last Saturday (29) and will undergo surgery next week. The tendency is for the player to miss the rest of the season.

“Right-back Moreira suffered a ligament injury in his left knee in training last Saturday (29), at CT da Barra Funda, and will undergo surgery next week”, wrote the Club on its social networks.

The youngster has been a starter in São Paulo’s last matches this season, especially after the injury to Igor Vinicius. Moreira has played on the right side and pleased the São Paulo commander, who spoke about the athlete’s versatility at the last press conference, after the victory over Atlético-GO.

“Moreira has played with me on the inside a few times. He is a lighter player, who can do more combat. We came back in a row of four at this point in the change – Colorado was tired and felt his back. A line of four was formed with Rafinha, Luizão, Léo, Reinaldo (and, in the final part, with Welington). Talles came in to work side by side with Moreira to give consistency where we were losing midfield. But it had no effect, as we could not neutralize Atlético-GO”, said the coach.