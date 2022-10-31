With Lula, sport has the chance to return to public policy

This is part of the online version of the Olhar Olímpico newsletter, sent today (31). The complete newsletter also includes an analysis of Rebeca Andrade’s participation in the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, the new beach volleyball team with Rebecca and Ágatha, and the good result of Bia Dazotti in swimming. Do you want to receive the complete package, with the main column and more information, in your email, next week? Click here. To know other exclusive newsletters, subscribe to UOL.

On January 1st, the nightmare that the Jair Bolsonaro government was, for sports, will come to an end — not just for sports, let’s face it, but that’s what I’m writing about. No one has ever done so much to destroy the work that so many took years to build.

Since the first direct election for President of the Republic, sport has been gaining ground as a public policy in the country. Collor transformed what was a secretariat linked to the Ministry of Education into a folder subordinate to the Presidency, and even had Zico in charge of the area. Sport became a ministry with FHC, still together with Tourism, having as commander the great Lars Grael.

But it was Lula who created a ministry exclusively for Sports. It is true that he never followed the desire of part of the sports community, to have an athlete in charge of the portfolio, handing it over to PCdoB. Today, I understand that it was the right choice.

Not only because politics is made by politicians, but especially because it was in the hands of these politicians that Sport was consolidated as a public policy in the country. Today, almost everything that works in our sport (except for football, a world apart) was created under Lula or Dilma Rousseff, her successor.

It was with Lula and Dilma that Brazil paved the way to becoming the embryo of the Olympic power it is today, either through the construction of public facilities or through programs that finance high-performance training.

For Bolsonaro, sport was never a priority. It is enough to see that his first action in the area was to end the ministry. The first ones chosen to take care of the remaining secretariat, the military, did not do a bad job, despite my personal criticism of the coup-like posture of several of them.

But when he had to choose between downtown, family and people who had a genuine interest in doing something for the sport, he took the first two. He did the will of the then secretary Osmar Terra, exonerated the generals, and appointed Marcelo Magalhães, who, although he had some involvement in sports, as an intermediary in sponsorship contracts for athletes, only got to the position because he was a friend of Flávio Bolsonaro. .

Magellan never rolled up his sleeves. He hid his schedule and spent more time in Rio than in Brasília, working. As the boss (Bolsonaro) didn’t care much and his friend kept his back warm, he took it with his belly. He organized a cheesy edition of the School Games, but when things went wrong, he took his own off the line.

His greatest achievement was to have a lot of athletes. Good for him, who won a nice archive of personal photos; bad for Brazilian sport. He leaves without having built a work, without being able to be proud, in the future, of playing a leading role in the success of any athlete.

After four years of Bolsonaro and almost three years of Magalhães, there is very little left of the former Ministry of Sport to tell the story. The structure will have to be rethought almost from scratch, with the re-creation of positions, new service contracts, new space. And, of course, money that doesn’t exist today, and isn’t in the 2023 Budget.

I don’t think this should be a priority for Lula, in a country with so many people starving and so destroyed by Bolsonaro. But I trust that those chosen by the president-elect for the role understand that, today, it is necessary to do much more than think about high-performance sports. It is urgently necessary to expand the practice of physical activity in all age groups. Sport can do a lot for health, it can do a lot for education, it can do a lot for safety.

For my part, after publicly expressing my support for Lula’s ticket in opposition to Bolsonaro, I can only promise to do what I’ve been doing since I started working in sports journalism: critical coverage, seeking to point out flaws and successes.

