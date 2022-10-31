with this cut you just need to wash your hair to look flawless – NiT

The trend is a success. It is easy to maintain, looks good on all women and enhances an area of ​​the body full of sensuality.

The end of the year is approaching and, in addition to being a time for retrospectives, it is also a time to look to the future. In the world of beauty, the most attentive are already thinking about the choices they can make to change their look in 2023 and some trends that will be everywhere are already pointed out. Regarding hair, the chips are being deposited in an ideal cut for everyday life and that looks good on all women.

We are talking about the clavicut, whose name is already quite suggestive. Despite several similarities with the long bob, it has its own identity and creates a more fresh look: “It’s a cut that sits at the level of the collarbone and has a layered look. It’s shorter in the back and a little longer in the front”, explains hairstylist Marco Baeta, from the Slash salon.

The hair is responsible for framing the face, functioning as a frame. However, it can also help to highlight other areas of the body, as seen in this example. This cut gives a classic elegance by emphasizing not only the collarbones, but also the lines of the shoulders and the neck itself.

“These are very erogenous zones and always very sensual. Once the hair settles in that area, it favors the woman even more, highlighting areas that are not always highlighted,” she adds.

The main feature that distinguishes it from the long bob is that it is not all straight. The uneven ends, either short or longer, help to give a more dynamic look. If you want to make a change of look that doesn’t require a radical transformation, this option doesn’t mean completely giving up the length of your hair. And if you have shorter strands, it doesn’t even require a lot of growth time until they reach the ideal measure.

“The cut looks good on everyone. It’s rare to see someone who doesn’t look good.” The main reason is because it easily adapts to any face shape — since it doesn’t require a right size, it won’t be the same for everyone. When defining the length, the size of the neck or the fact that the shoulders are higher or lower must be considered.

On the one hand, the clavicut is a throwback to the 80s and 90s, “times when hair was fun, but always with a classy air”. On the other hand, it has a modern touch that helps to rejuvenate a woman’s face thanks to movement. According to the hairdresser, “the strands, by not ending in the right way, help to create an illusion of volume and movement”.

This advantage is especially noticeable on fine hair, “which usually falls out without grace”, because it gives it more intensity without the strands looking too layered. On thicker or curly hair, it “makes the waves fit better”.

The daily life of the modern woman is divided between the desire to have a neat appearance and the lack of time to maintain it. Therefore, the fact that it is a cut that requires little maintenance effort is another advantage that will win over many heads: “The cut is made to be wash-and-go, that is, just wash it at home and it’s ready for everyday use. It doesn’t need to be combed or arranged, because it always has a nice fit.”it says.

In addition to washing, “the person doesn’t need to do anything other than fix their hands or put on a powder to add volume”. It does not have to be flat ironed, nor does it require the use of a brush or dryer. If you opt for a powder, the hairstylist’s suggestion is Maria Nila’s Power Powder. If the goal is to give more texture, you can opt for the dry shampoo of the same brand and, in the case of wavy hair, the Salty Mist spray can be a good ally.

A detail that may not enter the equation at the time of choice, but which is equally important is the fact that you can make a ponytail, because “many people go to the gym, do yoga or Pilates and have a lifestyle that benefits from this possibility” , reinforces Marco Baeta.

In his various appearances on the red carpet, during the promotion of the film “Blonde”, Ana De Armas doesn’t just stand out for the dresses created by high fashion brands. The actress is one of the main names that has sported this cut, which he adapted to his classic dark tone. Over the last few years, he has become a fan of the traditional bob variants, but this time he opted for the clavicut to flatter his round face.

Click through the gallery to see examples of how other women have embraced the clavicut.

