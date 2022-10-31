world leaders echo Lula’s victory

posted on 10/30/2022 22:48



(credit: CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)

The election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), this Sunday (30/10), was commented on by heads of state around the world. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, highlighted the credibility of the Brazilian election and showed interest in developing initiatives between the two countries.

“Congratulations to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for being elected the next president of Brazil after a free, fair and reliable electoral process. I look forward to working together to continue cooperation between our countries in the coming months and years,” Biden wrote in a White House note released by the US Embassy in Brazil.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was elected this Sunday with 50.88% of the votes. He defeated reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro, who scored 49.12%

The PT’s victory was also commented on by French President Emmanuel Macron. After the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) declared Lula elected, the French leader used social media to congratulate the next Brazilian president.

“Congratulations, dear Lula, on your election that begins a new chapter in the history of Brazil. Together, we will join our forces to face the many common challenges and renew the bond of friendship between our two countries,” she posted.

Another leader of a member country of the European Union, the president of Spain also signaled to Lula. “Congratulations, Lula, for the victory in this election in which Brazil decided to root for progress and hope. Let’s work together for social justice, equality and against climate change. Your success will belong to the Brazilian people,” Pedro Sanchez wrote on Twitter.

Among the nations of Latin America, Lula was congratulated by the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, who associated the PT’s victory with “a new time for the history” of the continent. “A time of hope and future that begins today. Here you have a partner to work with and dream big about the good life of our people”, said the leader of Argentina.