Zé Rafael highlights focus in pursuit of the title

Palmeiras is approaching the title of the Brazilian Championship, which can be confirmed as early as next Wednesday, when the team faces Fortaleza, at Allianz Parque. One of the holders of the Palmeiras campaign, midfielder Zé Rafael highlighted that the team remains focused on this decisive week.

“We have been preparing a lot and our team is very focused, they know that there are still many rounds ahead, that we need to do our work. Of course, if we succeed, we become champions”, said the player.

The conquest of the Brasileirão can be confirmed even before Palmeiras enter the field. Earlier, at 16:00 (Brasília time) on Wednesday, the vice-leader Internacional faces América-MG, in Belo Horizonte. If Colorado doesn’t beat the Minas Gerais team, Verdão will go to Allianz Parque, against Fortaleza, at 21:30 (Brasília time), as the Brazilian champion.

This whole context does not only affect the anxiety of the Palmeiras fans, but also with the athletes. Zé Rafael also highlighted how the coaching staff of Abel Ferreira has acted to control the mood of the squad during this period.

“We have been working a lot on this issue of anxiety, we are anxious to get to the game and define it soon, but with tranquility and wisdom Abel has helped us to prepare in the best way and not suffer before the time”, added the shirt 8.

With only four rounds to go in the competition, Palmeiras has 74 points and has a ten-point advantage over the vice-leader International. If the conquest is confirmed, it will be the 11th Brazilian title in the club’s history.

In addition to being one of the midfield pillars of Abel Ferreira’s team, Zé Rafael is one of the most participatory athletes in the Palmeiras squad in the Brasileirão campaign. The midfielder has played 31 of the 34th rounds played so far. He started in 29 of them and came off the bench in two others.