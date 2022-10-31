Zendaya, Elle Fanning, Jung Ho-yeon… See the looks of celebrities on the red carpet at the 2022 Emmys!







The Grosby Group Get ready, because this Monday night, the 12th, promises! The award of Emmy 2022 It’s going to be broadcast live and there’s already a lot of famous people coming there. As for example the great Zendaya, let’s face it, never misses the look, huh? For the night, the star of euphoria, wore a long black dress with a full skirt. Continue here and see more celebrities on the red carpet!







The Grosby Group speaking of euphoriaSydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie, was also there.







The Grosby Group Jeremy Strong stood out among the men. star of Succession opted for a tuxedo full of sparkles. The series was even nominated for several categories. Jeremy, for example, is up for Best Actor in a Drama Series.







The Grosby Group Alexandra Daddario, star of The White Lotuswas floating down the red carpet in this beautiful sparkly dress.







The Grosby Group What about Elle Fanning? The actress wore a very basic black dress for the award, complete with a long skirt. Beautiful ins’t she? Oh, it’s worth remembering that she was nominated in the category of best actress in a comedy for The Great.







The Grosby Group Jung Ho-yeon looked beautiful in her fitted waist dress. the star of round 6 is up for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.







The Grosby Group Reese Witherspoon also bet on the shine this time. Blue really suits her, doesn’t it? This year, she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in The Morning Show.







The Grosby Group Kaley Cuoco was bold in her choice. the star of The flight attendantnominated for best actress in a comedy series, bet on a pink tulle dress.







The Grosby Group What a couple! Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor arrived together for the Emmy 2022. By the way, the night promises to be special, because Sarah was nominated in the category of best actress in a limited series by American Crime Story: Impeachment







The Grosby Group Speaking of couple, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen also rocked the choices for the night. She in a pink dress and transparencies, and he in all white. It seems that men are enjoying using color, right?







The Grosby Group The beautiful Amanda Seyfried bet on a pink dress with sparkles from head to toe! The actress was even nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series for The Dropout.







The Grosby Group the big stars of Law & Order: SVUMariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni, arrived together for the awards.







The Grosby Group What can I say about this man’s beauty? Sebastian Stan, the eternal Bucky Barnes from the films of Marvel won us over with that sideways look! Tonight, he was nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series for his role in Pam & Tommy.







The Grosby Group The award also featured Peter Sarsgaard and his wife, actress Maggie Gyllenhaal – who even chose a beautiful silver dress for the occasion. By the way, it’s worth remembering that Peter is up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in dopesick.







The Grosby Group Freddie Highmore, star of The Good Doctor, also walked the red carpet. For the night, he chose a look more classic.







The Grosby Group Laura Linney, star of ozarkpreferred a look more elegant. Oh, and let’s not forget, she’s up for Best Actress in a Drama Series.







The Grosby Group Sandra Oh, star of Killing Eve: Double Obsessionis already a veteran in the awards and always rocks the look. This time, she opted for a lot of sparkle and a low neckline. Oh, and of course, she’s up for Best Actress in a Drama Series.







The Grosby Group Andrew Garfield, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series for In Heaven’s Nameopted for a look all white and even a pair of sunglasses to make everything lighter.







The Grosby Group Shonda Rhimes, one of the most renowned series creators, as Grey’s Anatomy and inventing Annawhich is nominated for best limited series, has also reached the Emmy 2022.







The Grosby Group Sheryl Lee Ralph, nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary also walked the red carpet. And what a beautiful slit, is it?







The Grosby Group Natasha Rothwell, nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for The White Lotus, rocked the choice in the red dress. Looks like the puffy sleeves are back!



