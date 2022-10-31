Zoe Saldaña reveals how she found out she got a role in the franchise

In an interview with Collider, Zoe Saldaña recalled the moment she received the call from James Cameron, informing her that she had landed a role in Avatar.

“I will never forget the moment I got the call from Jim. I was changing my niece’s dirty diaper.”said the actress, laughing.

She added: “The thoughts that went through my head were of emotion and gratitude. I would have the opportunity to work with my idol.”

Nowadays, Zoe Saldaña is also known for playing the Marvel character Gamora. She is an important part of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The actress will be back in Avatar: The Water Way, the long-awaited sequel to Avatar. James Cameron also returns as the director.

The plot follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a wheelchair-bound ex-Marine who is recruited to travel light-years across the universe to a human outpost on Pandora, where a corporate consortium is extracting an exotic mineral that is the key to solving Africa’s energy crisis. Earth. Because Pandora’s atmosphere is toxic, they created the Avatar Program, in which human “drivers” have their consciousness linked to an avatar, a remotely controlled biological body that can survive in lethal air.

Reborn as an avatar, Jake is able to walk again and is tasked with infiltrating Pandora’s natives, the Na’vi, who have become a major obstacle in the extraction of the precious mineral. But after a Na’vi, Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), saves Jake’s life, everything changes. Jake is taken in by his clan and learns to become one of them. As Jake’s relationship with his reluctant teacher Neytiri deepens, he learns to respect the Na’vi-style way and eventually takes his place in the native tribe.

Soon, events lead to a clash of civilizations, and Jake faces the ultimate test as he leads a monumental battle that will decide the fate of an entire world.