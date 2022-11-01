17 dangerous apps are removed from Google Play; see the full list

Google Play has removed from its Android app store 17 apps considered dangerous. They compromised users’ devices via banking malware.

Known as apps droppers, these applications were identified by technology company Trend Micro. That same company collectively came to call these apps DawDropper.

They are classified as productivity and utility apps, offering their users scanner services, call recorders, QR code readers, and VPN services, among others.

What are dropper apps?

According to The Hacker News, dropper apps are apps that are designed to slip through Google Play’s security checks. They are able to download malware more potent and intrusivesuch as Octo (Coper), Ermac, Hydra and TeaBot.

O octo malwarein particular, is known to disable Google Play Protect and also use Virtual Network Computing (VNC) to record the screen of the user’s device.

This recording may contain sensitive user information such as bank details, email addresses and passwords, as well as PINs. All this information is then filtered to a remote server.

Trend Micro researchers claim that cybercriminals are always finding ways to evade security checks in order to infect the greatest number of devices.

Check out the full list of 17 dangerous apps removed from Google Play

