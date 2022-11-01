19-year-old soccer player shot dead in Bahia







Felipinho, from Juazeirense, died at the age of 19 (Reproduction/Juazeirense) Photo: Launch!

Felipe Rocha de Sá Nunes, 19, a player on the under-20 team of Juazeirense, from Bahia, was shot dead in the early hours of Monday. According to the Civil Police, he was rescued at the Trauma Hospital in the city of Petrolina, Pernambuco, but he could not resist and died.

According to “G1”, the athlete was participating in a celebration of the result of the second suit of the elections when he was shot, but the author and motivation of the crime have not yet been discovered by the police.

The profiles of Juazeirense and Juazeirense under-20 made a joint post to mourn the young man’s death.

“We say goodbye to Felipinho, ball player who was part of the Under-20 team of Cancão de Fogo. May God give eternal rest and comfort to the young athlete’s friends and family”, they wrote.

Before arriving at Juazeirense, Felipe passed by Petrolina, a club from Pernambuco, which also mourned the death of the athlete on social media.

“The athlete Felipe Rocha, known as Felipinho, who wore the colors of Petrolina in 2021, died this morning, a victim of gunshots. Felipinho was a young player full of dreams ahead. friends and family,” wrote the team’s profile.

