38-year-old woman diagnosed with six extremely limiting rare syndromes – News

Spanish Marta Cucurella, 38, was diagnosed with six rare diseases extremely limiting. She has suffered from the symptoms of the conditions from a very young age and currently has to deal with the complications that trigger it as well. by the various surgeries to which it was subjected.

Of Martha’s six infirmities, five are compressive-vascular syndromeswhich directly affect the veins and arteries of the abdomen, including nutcracker syndrome, Wilkie syndrome, median arcuate ligament, May-Thurner syndrome and pelvic congestion.

In addition, the young woman is also a carrier of Ehlers Danlos syndrome (inherited disease), a genetic condition of collagenopathy that affects connective tissues and causes the body to not produce collagen well.

The six syndromes and the various surgeries performed by Marta also caused other diseases, such as oropharyngeal and esophageal dysphagia, severe gastroparesis and intestinal dysmotility. Due to all this, she had to use a gastric tube to feed.





Since the age of 24, Marta had loss of consciousness and seizures. However, without a confirmed diagnosis, she was frequently referred to the psychiatric ward of hospitals.

“If you are young and have symptoms that are not easily explained, the most common thing is that you are referred to psychiatry,” she said in an interview with the EFE news agency.

Marta said that the years 2008 and 2009 were intense, when crises became more frequent and, in a way, inexplicable. In 2010, however, the situation reached an extreme, and the convulsions became so continuous that she began to present a picture of multiple organ failure and had to be in an induced coma for a week.

After strong pressure from the family, Marta performed a CAT scan (computed axial tomography), which shows the bones, organs and soft tissues of a certain part of the body, and obtained the first diagnosis: nutcracker syndrome. The condition mainly causes pain in the kidneys.

The Spaniard underwent surgery and placed a stent that separates the left renal vein from the mesenteric vein, blocked by the syndrome and responsible for the pain. However, in 2016, the vomiting and sharp pains returned.

In the emergency room, Cucurella discovered that the stent had ruptured and underwent the first major surgery of her life, a renal vein bypass (building a new path for blood flow), which should have solved the problem.

“I didn’t get better, and nobody told me anything. They didn’t admit that they didn’t know what was happening to me, so I started going through groups of patients on the networks, because there were no more places to get information about what was happening to me. I ended up developing a feeling of not believing everything they told me, even if they were wearing a white coat”, said Marta.

On a visit to the only European doctor specializing in rare vascular diseases at the time, Marta had an ultrasound to assess her blood flow and detected four more syndromes. So the woman underwent another major surgery.





Once again, the problem was not resolved, and in the following months Marta had eight intestinal occlusions and his stomach became paralyzed. She has since been placed on parenteral nutrition — administering nutrients directly into a vein.

“I was angry, as I didn’t understand why, after so much fighting, nothing seemed to work. Although the German doctors [especialistas em doenças raras] recommended that I have another operation, those here [da Espanha] warned me about the risks of undergoing another major surgery, which meant opening myself again from the esophagus to the pubis”, recalled Marta.

Through the groups that talked about rare diseases on the networks, the woman suspected that her symptoms could mean a genetic mutation. Tests found that she had, for example, hypermobility and gastric problems.

However, there is still not enough data to explain what possible genetic mutation is affecting Marta. Therefore, she continues to investigate the problem, starting from the symptoms that appear.

Today, she uses a wheelchair and only leaves the house to go to nearby places, encouraged by her family. However, from home, Marta dedicates herself to support people going through similar situations and tries to do for them what she wished they had done for her.

“If few people suffer from these diseases, nobody will want to investigate them, because they bring no benefit. But what I try to do is at least make sure patients are informed and can make decisions when their doctors don’t know how to inform them out of ignorance.”

One of the young woman’s biggest concerns is that her three children, aged 8, 16 and 18, inherit their genetic conditions — so far, none of them showed the same mutations.



