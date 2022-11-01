5 Halloween Tales That Made Movies

Halloween tales are usually stories filled with fantasy, imagination and a dash of terror. Many of them are based on urban legends or fables and have a moral lesson at the end. Over the years, Disney has adapted many of these fables, turning them into a more childish and romantic plot, but the truth is that the original version of many of them is nothing beautiful, but macabre.







With that in mind, several directors decided to re-record them, giving them, now, a darker and ghastly air, as is the case with the South Korean film Sin-de-re-la2006, which is based on the story of the princess who loses her glass slipper, but has a much scarier plot.

In addition to fables, there are also urban legends, that is, horror tales that are passed down from generation to generation and haunt children (and some adults). Among them are stories that have become famous films such as When a Stranger Calls and The Candyman Mystery.

These and other productions are part of the countless films that were inspired by Halloween tales. With that in mind, the Canaltech separated the five best Halloween tales that became movies for you to watch.

5. Halloween Tales

To start our list, nothing better than a movie that tells five horror stories amidst the Halloween festivities. In Halloween Taleswe meet a young virgin who is saving herself for the right man but is encouraged by her friends to find the right guy amidst Halloween, a couple who are in crisis because the man likes the festivities and the woman hates them, and a group of rebellious teenagers who decides to pull a prank that goes too far.

In addition to them, the other two stories show a lonely man who is tormented by a haunting and a school principal who turns out to be a dangerous killer.

The 2007 production was directed and written by Michael Dougherty, and features Quinn Lord, Anna Paquin, Dylan Baker, Brian Cox, Leslie Bibb, among others.

Call of Trick ‘r Treat in English, the film was inspired by the short film inspired by the short film Season’s Greetingsreleased in 1996.

The Tale of Halloween is available on Apple TV, Google Play and Prime Video.

4. Mary and John: The Witches’ Tale

Another tale that has become a Halloween story is this 2020 feature. With a screenplay by Jacob Grimm (one of the famous Grimm brothers) and Rob Hayes, the famous story of Hansel and Gretel takes on an air of terror.

In the plot, which takes place in a distant time, Maria (Sophia Lillis) takes her younger brother, João (Sammy Leakey), to a dark wood, in search of food and work. There, they meet Holda (Alice Krige), a mysterious woman who will disrupt their lives.

Directed by Osgood Perkins, the work, in addition to bringing a new meaning to the story, reinforces the female role, placing Maria as a central character and narrator.

In addition, reinforcing being a tale of witches, the narrative somehow tries to change this idea that they are ugly and evil and show them as powerful and self-possessed.

Mary and John: The Witches’ Tale is available on Prime Video, Apple TV, Globoplay and Google Play.

3. Jack-O: The Curse is back!

With lots of gore and dubious special effects, this 1995 film is based on the legendary Halloween demon Jack-O, a creature that has a man’s body but a pumpkin head and sports a scythe. Awakened in the last century, he comes back to life to haunt young Sean Kelly (Ryan Latshaw) and his family.

On the eve of Halloween night, the creature begins beating and murdering drunken college students, bikers and anyone else who crosses its path, providing a bloodbath and making the film a slasher classic.

Directed by Steve Latshaw, Jack-O: The Curse is back! features Linnea Quigley, Kelly Lacy, Bernue Fidello, among others. Because it’s an old movie, it’s not available on any streaming, but you can watch it in full on YouTube.

2. Black Forest

Launching in 1977, Black Forest is based on the story of Snow White, but brings the focus to the witch: in this case, the Evil Stepmother. In the film, we meet Lily, a young woman whose father, after becoming a widower, marries Lady Claudia. It turns out that the two never managed to understand each other and, after the patriarch dies, his stepmother orders him to be killed.

Frightened and not knowing what to do, Lily flees into a forest and is welcomed there by seven dwarves. Despite the plot being very similar to that of the classic children’s story, the plot takes on a more macabre and darker guise in the hands of director Michael Cohn.

The cast includes Sigourney Weaver, Sam Neill, Gil Bellows, and Black Forest is available on Apple TV and Prime Video.

1. Maleficent

Moving from one princess to another, it’s time to meet one of the most famous witches in fairy tales. maleficentreleased in 2014, ceases to be a story for children and establishes itself as a Halloween tale for presenting in a masterful way the terrible villain of Sleeping Beauty.

Starring Angelina Jolie, the plot tells how the young woman with a pure heart turned into a bitter and vengeful woman. It all started when she was still a protector of the kingdom where she lived, but as a consequence of several terrible events that affected her life, she becomes a cruel person and casts a curse on the newborn Aurora, daughter of the powerful king of the region. It turns out that little by little, she will realize that the princess’s life is important for the peace of the kingdom and for her true happiness.

Audience and box office success maleficent won a sequel in 2019. You can watch both movies on Disney+.

Bonus: The Blair Witch

A very famous Halloween story that ended up being made into a movie is the Blair Witch Project. The tale says that in 1875, a woman named Elly Kedward was thrown out of her home in the village of Blair, where she lived. This happened because she was accused, by several children, of being a witch.

Alone and helpless, Elly took shelter in the Maryland woods, where she ended up freezing to death. The following winter, however, all those who had accused her began to die. From then on, with each passing year, more and more children were killed or disappeared. The population attributed this to the young woman’s curse, which became known as The Blair Witch.

In 1999, the directors Eduardo Sánchez and Daniel Myrick, adapted the story for the cinema screens and innovated by using the found footage (which mimics a documentary). At the time, the film was considered innovative and was successful with the public. Many believed it was a true story and not a Halloween tale.

The Blair Witch is available on Apple TV, HBO Max and Globoplay.

