5 news that rocked (10/31)

Credit: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Grêmio will bid farewell to the Brasileirão Série B this Thursday (03), when they will receive the already relegated Brusque at the Arena, at 8 pm (Brasilia time). Tricolor Gaucho will confirm the runner-up with a draw. Check out the Immortal news that hit today.

Even arousing interest from other clubs, Kannemann intends to renew with Grêmio. According to Eduardo Moura, from GE, the Argentine’s priority is to stay in Porto Alegre, where he has been since 2016. With physical problems throughout the season, due to hip surgery due to an injury, Kannemann only played seven games. in 2022. Soon after the election of the Grêmio president, with the elections taking place on the 7th (among the councilors) and 12th (with the votes of the associates), the conversations for the renewal will resume.

No plan B for Renato at Tricolor Gaucho

In an interview with Rádio Grenal, Alberto Guerra, one of the two candidates for the presidency of Grêmio, admitted that he has no other alternative as a coach if Renato does not want to renew. “I don’t work with a plan B for coaching. I’ll only think about it if we can’t settle with Renato. I would be very satisfied with a spot in Libertadores”, declared the manager, who is contesting the election with Odorico Roman.

Pablo Mari emerges as a possibility

Recently wounded in a supermarket in Italy, when he was stabbed in the back, Pablo Marí appears on the list of reinforcements wanted by Grêmio. According to information from Farid Germano Filho, journalist identified with Tricolor Gaúcho, the former Flamengo defender and holder of the great red-black team of 2019 was offered to Immortal. Currently, the Spaniard defends Monza, from Italy, on loan from Arsenal.

Shortly after the defeat to Flamengo in the Libertadores decision, Luiz Felipe Scolari spoke to Athletico-PR family members and Hurricane fans. In fact, during his speech, he remembered Grêmio. “We didn’t achieve the total goal, but we achieved the goal of reaching the final. I wanted you to be happy for the husbands you have, for Athletico, for the shirt and for the club. You know that I was born in Rio Grande do Sul and I am a Grêmio by birth, but now I am Athletico of the heart”, said Felipão.

Felipão is a giant, the greatest coach in the history of gaucho football. He was going to save us last year, but the assholes who called it outdated, old gaga, etc., wouldn’t let it. They went along with Pedro Ernesto and co. pic.twitter.com/anklbu6pLs — King of the South (@ReidoSul1) October 30, 2022

Renato did not return with the delegation

Only 10 fans answered Grêmio’s call and went to welcome the delegation at Salgado Filho Airport on Saturday morning (29). However, Renato Gaúcho did not return with his companions, as he returned to Rio de Janeiro to participate in the elections. “I’m already telling you that I’ll be in Rio on Sunday precisely to be able to vote. I, as a citizen, as a Brazilian, want to vote. I’m going to stay there to vote”, justified the coach, a declared voter of Jair Bolsonaro, who was defeated in this Sunday’s election (30).