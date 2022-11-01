9 Movies and TV Shows Where You’ve Seen Cast Before » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

disenchantedDisney’s sequel to the delightful comedy hit Charmedwill be released on November 24, 2022, and fans are eager to catch up with the film’s beloved characters.

The film picks up 15 years after the original and finds the dream couple (Giselle and Robert) moving from the big city to the suburbs. When trouble arises at the hands of Malvina Monroe, the community superintendent, Giselle wants her fairytale lifestyle to return, only for her spell to go very, very wrong. The film features a stellar cast, with many familiar characters and actors hitting the big screen once again.

Amy Adams – Arrival (2016)

Appearing as the lovable Giselle, Amy Adams is a delight on screen, though she might be better known as Louise Banks in the Denis Villeneuve film. Arrival. The film follows Louise, a linguist, as she works alongside the military to communicate with a mysterious group of alien lifeforms.

These two characters take place in totally different worlds. Giselle, a princess from a fairy tale, has her head in the clouds, keeping her spirits up even when there’s nothing to cheer about. Louise, on the other hand, is stern and serious. They, however, share her compassion as Louise wants nothing more than to understand.

James Marsden – X Men Franchise (2000 – 2006)

Marsden appears as Prince Edward in the film, but is best known for his work as Scott Summers, aka Cyclops in the film. X-Men franchise. The films follow the X-Men, a ragtag group of superpowered humans called mutants, as they fight to save humanity.

Once again, set in very different universes, Marsden demonstrates his impressive range of acting. Prince Edward is a pompous idiot who follows tradition and believes he must save the princess. Scott Summers, whose fictional superpower is incredible and horrible, faces tragedy on almost every occasion and carries that weight on his shoulders.

Patrick Dempsey – Grey’s Anatomy (2005 – 2015)

Starring as Robert in disenchantedPatrick Dempsey is most recognized for the role of Dr. Derek Shepherd in Grey’s Anatomy. A long-running TV series, the series follows a group of doctors, led by Meredith Grey, faced with life-or-death decisions every day.

These roles, while different in gender, share their similarities. Both characters have compassion and empathy for their fellow humans. Upon meeting Giselle, Robert, despite his confusion, takes her in and takes care of her, while Dr. Shepherd often puts himself at risk for those he cares about.

Jayma Mays – Red Eye (2005)

Appearing as Ruby in the movie, Jayma Mays may be best known for playing Cynthia in Wes Craven Red eye. The film follows a woman who is kidnapped on a routine flight and persuaded, by threat of violence, to carry out a political assassination.

Cynthia is friends with Rachel McAdams’ main character Lisa and helps her when things on the plane are getting rough. She is loyal to her friend no matter what. Little is known about Ruby’s role in disenchantedbut fans can rest assured of her comedic skills as she has many comedy roles under her belt.

Maya Rudolph – Bridesmaids (2011)

Rudolph appears as the intriguing Malvina Monroe, but is perhaps best known for the role of Lilian in Bridesmaids. The film follows a bridesmaid and a maid of honor locked in a ridiculous competition as they fight over who is the bride’s best friend.

Rudolph’s work on Bridesmaids highlights her comedic talents, but fans of her films will no doubt know that she is more than capable of delivering a hilarious performance. Her role as Monroe seems to be incredibly over-the-top, evil to an almost parodic degree, and that works perfectly in the over-the-top world of disenchanted.

Oscar Nuñez – The Proposal (2009)

A noted comedian, Oscar Nuñez appears as Edgar in disenchantedbut is best known for appearing as Ramone in The proposal. A film by Ryan Reynolds, it follows a pushy boss who forces his assistant to marry her so she can avoid deportation.

Nuñez’s work in The proposal was full and provides viewers with plenty of laughs in its limited screen time. Although little is known about his role in the disenchantedfans can be sure of one thing: if he brings as much energy to the role as he does in The proposalwill be something to remember.

Idina Menzel – Frozen (2013)

Idina Menzel returns in disenchanted as Nancy Tremaine, but is best known for her work as Elsa in frozen. The film follows a world plunged into infinite winter by Elsa, her queen, and as her sister Anna tries to restore things to the way they were before.

Full of catchy songs and adorable quotes, frozen it’s a delight, and Menzel’s work further strengthens an already great movie. While the material disenchanted is a little lighter in tone, both roles provide Menzel with ample opportunity to showcase his singing skills, something fans will no doubt be excited to hear.

Yvette Nicole Brown appears as Rosaleen, but is best known for her role as Shirley Bennett in Community. The series follows a lawyer who, upon being suspended from his job, must enroll in a community college and face his eccentric student body.

Brown’s work will no doubt differ somewhat from his work in Community, but as both are comedic roles, she is primed for success. Rosaleen, as seen in the trailer, is friends with Malvina, so it’s clear that Brown is leaning towards a more villainous side for this performance. If she can bring the audience another character as memorable as Shirley Bennett, that’s fine.

Griffin Newman – The Tick (2016 – 2019)

Griffin Newman voices Pip, Giselle’s beloved chipmunk, but he is best known for his role as Arthur Everest in the tick. The series follows an accountant who realizes the city is being run by a supervillain, only for him to run into the titular superhero and band together.

Newman’s work on the tick, alongside veteran comedian Peter Serafinowicz, proves he’s a comedic talent that can stand out among the big names. With Pip now able to speak, Newman will once again be able to show off his prankster skills and hopefully bring the same energy he does. the tick.