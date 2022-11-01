With a simple and fun narrative, “A matter of time” shows the beauty of moments.

What would you do if you could relive a moment as many times as you wanted? With a simple and fun narrative, this is the question that the novel “Questão de Tempo” (2013) – “About Time”, in English – brings.

Written and directed by Richard Curtis, the film follows the trajectory of Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson), a young Englishman who, upon turning 21, receives the news from his father (Bill Nighy) that the men in the family can travel through time. , but only for the past. With that, Tim decides to use his gift to help those he loves, get out of awkward situations and win the love of Mary (Rachel McAdams), with whom the young man falls madly in love.

Responsible for the hits, “A Place Called Notting Hill [Notting Hill]” (1999) and “Simply Love [Love Actually]” (2003), Curtis breaks new ground in “A Matter of Time” with subtle humor and gripping script. More than a movie about love, the feature brings important reflections about what is really worth in life and shows the importance of living in the moment, because it is fleeting.

‘A Matter of Time’ and the importance of now: read the review. | Photo: Reproduction.

Gleeson’s charisma – which is far from the usual American heartthrob – is mainly responsible for the film’s comic lightness. In addition, the chemistry between actor and actress Rachel McAdams makes the whole narrative unfold naturally, showing the beauty of simple life situations, such as a difficult day at work.

Each character was built with a unique personality, making it impossible not to identify with some of their pains as mundane as they are. The moving soundtrack completes the scenes, making them more vivid and bringing a mixture of sadness with happiness and melancholy.

It’s impossible to finish the movie and not reflect on everything, so no matter how many times you watch it, you’ll always feel things like it’s the first time. After all, what is really worth in life?

By Geovana Ferreira de Sá – Speak! Mackenzie