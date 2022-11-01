“A matter of time”; Barros accepts to pay R$ 1.5 million in salary, problem is solved and Palmeiras prepares to announce business aimed at 2023

Palmeiras enters the field this Wednesday (2), which can confirm the title of the Brazilian Championship. Abel Ferreira’s team is the best of the initial tournament and everyone already knows that the trophy is just a matter of time. The crowd will fill Allianz Parque to see Verdão once again making history in Brazil and progressively distancing itself from rivals.

Behind the scenes, the direction of Palmeiras continues working to resolve some pending issues. The idea is to start 2023 with all the priority issues defined and, thus, have an even more successful next season. One-off reinforcements will arrive at the Football Academy, but medallions are once again discarded. The idea is to make hires in the model that Abel Ferreira want.

Another very important question is about Dudu. The striker is in the process of being renewed with Alviverde, but there was a “problem” regarding the duration of the new contract. The shirt 7, initially, would like a contract for another 5 years, but this did not please Verdão, who made an offer to sign until December 2026.

Dudu’s representatives made a counter-offer and asked that the new bond be until the end of 2027. Palmeiras, from then on, did not respond, but the updated information is that Leila Pereira will step in and instruct Barros to resolve this situation still in the month of November. This is no longer considered a problem .

It is likely that the deal will be closed by June or even December 2027. Dudu’s salary will be maintained: he receives more than BRL 1.5 million per month, not counting other bonuses. For all the history he built at the Club and titles won, the agreement is considered between the parties as a matter of time.