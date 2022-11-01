“A smaller club in Portugal”; Hernan releases exclusive about São Paulo’s 1st negotiation for next season

This Monday (31), journalist André Hernan reported on his own channel that saints agrees to make a deal to release goalkeeper John, the target of the Sao Paulo, to other clubs. According to the journalist, this possible departure was not forced by the player or internally by people with high positions at Peixe.

This decision comes from both parties, both the player and the president Andrés Rueda, who is convinced of this decision because he understands that the player needs to act and have more minutes. Serie A clubs and a club in Europe are already interested in the goalkeeper. São Paulo had already made a proposal to the athlete, Tricolor Paulista this season, but Santos did not release it, because they wanted to count on the goalkeeper for this season.

“Santos TOPA sell goalkeeper John in this window. Player has polling teams in the A series and a smaller club in Portugal. There is an important detail that makes him a highly regarded goalkeeper in European football”, said the journalist.

For now, the values ​​that Santos wants to sell the goalkeeper have not been disclosed. São Paulo also recently showed interest in hiring Gatito Fernández, in the final stretch of a contract with Botafogo, but in talks for a renewal.